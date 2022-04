Verizon Communications Inc. cut its full-year sales forecast as rapid inflation and rising gas prices have coincided with a slowdown in store traffic. The largest U.S. wireless carrier is also facing heated competition from AT&T and T-Mobile US. That combined with a more anxious consumer caused Verizon to lower its projection for sales to be around flat this year, compared with a prior projection of 3% growth. Earnings are also now expected to be at the lower end of Verizon's prior guidance.

BUSINESS ・ 1 HOUR AGO