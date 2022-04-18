ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seven hilarious Siri easter eggs you need to ask your iPhone today

By Jona Jaupi
APPLE'S AI assistant, Siri, comes packed with plenty of quirky hidden features – here are seven Easter eggs to look for.

In the tech world, 'Easter eggs' are a term for a hidden surprise that can be unlocked or accessed on your device.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0acyqC_0fCsGeDO00
Apple's AI assistant, Siri, comes packed with plenty of quirky hidden features – here are seven Easter eggs to look for.

And, of course, Siri, which launched in 2011, is not exempt from this experience.

The AI assistant can do plenty of things: Read poetry, share riddles, and even tell dad jokes.

Don't believe us? Apple users can try out these seven Easter eggs for themselves.

1. Ask Siri if it's single.

Want to know if your virtual assistant is committed? You can ask Siri if it is single, or it has a boyfriend.

The AI typically replies with answers that are not only unexpected but sure to make you laugh.

2. Ask Siri what its name means

If you have ever wondered where the name 'Siri' comes from, you're not alone.

In Scandinavian, it translates to "beautiful woman who leads you to victory".

However, if you ask Siri, it kindly informs you, "Siri is just the name they gave me when I got the job."

3. Ask Siri to help you pick out a Halloween costume

If you need help choosing an outfit for Halloween, then Siri can help.

Simply ask the AI "what should I be for Halloween?" and it will reply with plenty of hilarious ideas.

Here's one answer that made us laugh: "Put a radio on your head and dress up as a creep."

4. Ask Siri when the world is going to end

If you have been wondering when the world is going to end, then Siri has some commentary for you.

Just ask the virtual assistant for its thoughts on the topic, and marvel at its witty (and reassuring) replies.

5. Ask Siri for some pick-up lines

If you need to impress a date, perhaps Siri can help.

Say "Hey Siri, what's your favorite pick-up line?" and wait for its reply.

Most time, it tells you to simply "just be yourself" – a tried and true method, indeed.

6. Ask Siri to read you a poem

If you are a fan of poetry, then you definitely want to ask Siri to recite some.

And when asking the virtual assistant to read you a poem, it replies with its own original work.

Dubbed "The Remote Control", the poem details the painful experience of misplacing the television remote.

7. Ask Siri to tell you a 'Knock, Knock' joke

Siri is loaded with plenty of funny jokes, just ask.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gRmz9_0fCsGeDO00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RjbZE_0fCsGeDO00

Say "Hey Siri, tell me a 'Knock, Knock' joke," and it will have more than a few answers for you.

One of our favorites includes "Knock, knock. Who's there? Dwayne. Dwayne who? Dwayne the bathtub, I'm dwowning".

