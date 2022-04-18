Arsenal news LIVE: Redmond criticises Gunners, operation ‘The Arsenal Way’ has been launched, Lacazette talks Aubameyang

SOUTHAMPTON winger Nathan Redmond has critcised Arsenal's performance following the result on the weekend.

Redmond, 28, believes that the Gunners are "not that good" and his comments have gone viral on social media.

Meanwhile, operation 'The Arsenal Way' has officially been launched where there will be a top to bottom review of the club.

And Alexandre Lacazette has opened up on his friendship with former colleague Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Stay up to date with all the latest from the Emirates in our live blog...

Saliba still loves Arsenal

William Saliba has proven his heart does lie at Arsenal, after all.

Earlier this week, the France star, 21, hinted he could quit the Gunners to join loan side Marseille on a permanent deal.

But Dimitri Payet - Saliba's team-mate at the Ligue 1 giants - has revealed the defender still keeps tabs on how his parent club are faring.

The former West Ham midfielder revealed: "Saliba loves Arsenal.

"I have seen him watch his club many times."

Arteta admits Arsenal are hurting

Mikel Arteta has admitted it's his Arsenal squad are hurting after a series of poor results.

When asked how the Gunners are finding things, he said: “Very difficult.

"At this club it’s only about winning, and they were three different games, but with the same outcome.

“We are extremely unsatisfied with that, we know that, we’re hurting, but at the same time we know how we lost and what we merited from those games are not reflected in the amount of points that we taken.

“We have to understand why we lost those games as well, but there is nothing to look back on.

"Everything is still to play for, our ambition is still intact, our desire is still intact. We know the challenge ahead and we’re going to go for it.”

Arsenal star’s Chelsea regret

Arsenal star Eddie Nkietah is surprised Chelsea let him leave the club as a youngster.

He told the Beautiful Game podcast: “It wasn’t really my choice to be fair. I was at Chelsea from Under-10s to 14s and I got released at the end of under-14s so, it was kind of my first big set back in football,” admitted the Arsenal forward.

“It came as a bit of a surprise, to be honest. I was in the same age (group) as Declan, Mason, all these guys.

“So, when you’re young, it’s all you know. Going to Chelsea, in school you’re known as the kid who goes to Chelsea.

“It’s part of your identity, it’s hard to let go.

“It was tough to take to be fair, especially as I was doing so well at the time.”

Arsenal urged to sign Haaland

David James has urged Arsenal to make a move for Borussia Dortmund striker Erling Haaland.

Haaland's being chased by Man City, Barcelona, and Man United.

But James reckons Arsenal should throw their hat in the ring.

James told Sky Sports: "With Haaland coming up at £65m that is something maybe Arsenal should have a word with."

Arteta wants a focused Lacazette

Mikel Arteta wants Alexandre Lacazette to remain focused on helping Arsenal amid his contract woes.

Arteta said: "He doesn't need to tell me what he does. His contract situation allows him to make a decision about his future.

"We have expressed our intention is to speak in the summer. For the rest, I just want him fully focused on his duty which is to defend Arsenal in the best possible way."

Smith-Rowe tattoo mocked

Emile Smith-Rowe has been given plenty of stick on social media for showing off a new tattoo that seemingly included TWO mistakes.

The Arsenal star recently had a clock with Roman numerals inked on to his left arm, above an impressively detailed lion face.

But instead of the usual 12 numbers on a clock, Smith Rowe's tattoo has 13 numbers on the face.

The number four on his arm is also written as "IIII", instead of IV.

Fans online were quick to spot the irregularities, with one trolling the youngster by saying: "Would be a nice tattoo if the clock didn’t go up to 13 and he had the right roman numeral for 4 lmao."

Another added: "13 hour clock, and wrong numerals for the number 4, it’s really not a well done tattoo."

Tuchel on reduced home crowd

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel admits it is unfortunate they will have a reduced crowd at Stamford Bridge tomorrow for the visit of Arsenal.

Sanctions place on the club mean the number of fans will be limited to about 25,000 season ticket holders in the 40,000-capactiy ground.

Tuchel told a pre-match press conference: "It's not an advantage. We want to play home matches in front of a full stadium.

"The game is for the spectators and supporters so that’s bad news actually."

Lacazette update ahead of Chelsea

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says Alexandre Lacazette might be available for tomorrow’s crunch clash with Chelsea.

A positive Covid test saw the Gunners skipper miss Saturday’s 1-0 defeat against Southampton.

When asked about him at this afternoon’s pre-match press conference, Arteta said: “With Lacazette, we have to see him today to see whether he will be available with the team.”

Nketiah's "big" future at Arsenal

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta says the club still has "big plans" for Eddie Nketiah.

The 22-year-old striker's future at the Gunners has been in doubt after a lack of game time.

But when asked about him at this afternoon's pre-Chelsea game press conference, Arteta said: "With Eddie I said so many times how much I rate him and that we have big plans for his future.

"We have to accept that and it's the reality."

Ferdinand backs Chelsea over Arsenal

Rio Ferdinand says he does not see Arsenal winning at Chelsea tomorrow night.

The Prem rivals will be looking to strengthen their top-four bids in a 7.45pm kick-off at Stamford Bridge.

Retired England defender and now pundit Ferdinand told the Vibe with Five YouTube channel: "It's a massive game.

"Can Arsenal turn it around? I don’t know, it's been a bad couple of games for them.

"Chelsea look to be back in form, got themselves in the final. Wow, I don't see Arsenal getting a result there."

Nunez adds to growing reputation

Arsenal target Darwin Nunez added to his growing reputation with his 33rd goal of the season on Sunday.

Benfica's red-hot property striker hit the opener in a 2-0 win over Primeira Liga rivals Sporting Lisbon.

The Gunners are one of several European giants said to be tracking the 22-year-old Uruguay star.

Lacazette insight into Aubameyang relationship

Arsenal skipper Alexandre Lacazette says he had "misconceptions" about Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before playing alongside him.

Lacazette, 30, joined the Gunners in 2017, while Auba, 32, arrived at the club a year later, and they were team-mates until the latter joined Barcelona this year.

Lacazette told Canal TV+ he had his reservations about Auba before he arrived at the Emirates, although they are friends now.

He said: "I had some misconceptions about him. Before he arrived, I didn’t like him.

"To be honest, I’m not mates with the Aubemayang you see on Instagram. I’m mates with Pierre-Emerick. People don’t know Pierre-Emerick. They know Aubameyang.”

Gunners unmoved by Pope prospect

Arsenal considered a move for Nick Pope but decided against it, according to The Times.

They also report West Ham might make a £12million move for the Burnley star if the Clarets are relegated from the Prem this season.

The Gunners were apparently interested in Pope, who turned 30 today, before instead signing fellow England star Aaron Ramsdale, 23, from Sheffield United last summer.

Sell or select Saliba?

Arsenal will have to make a decision over what to do with forgotten man William Saliba this summer.

The 21-year-old centre-half has been impressing on loan at Marseille this season and the French giants want to keep him.

And with two years left on his deal it is time for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta to finally decide if the £27million former Saint-Etienne star's future is at the Emirates or elsewhere.

The Gunners think they can get at least £35m if they do decide to listen to offers.

Arsenal gunning for Asensio

Arsenal have started talks over signing Real Madrid's Marco Asensio.

Calcio Mercato also report AC Milan want to sign the 26-year-old Spain midfielder.

Asensio, whose Real contract expires in the the summer, says the prospect of playing for the Italian giants "fascinates" him, so the Emirates hierarchy will be keen to get their deal over the line.

Good morning Arsenal fans

Kevin Campbell has urged “hungry” Douglas Luiz to quit Aston Villa for Arsenal.

The ex-pro says the Villa midfielder would be the perfect partner for Thomas Partey.

Campbell told Football Insider: “I think he’d be a great partner for (Thomas) Partey.

“You can see (Arsenal) struggling in midfield right now. Douglas Luiz is hungry, young and is a good ball player.

“I think he could come in and do a really good job.”

Nathan Redmond savaged Arsenal after Southampton’s win over the Gunners, telling fans: “they’re not that good”.

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted he didn’t like pal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before his arrival in North London.

In a revealing interview with Canal+ in France, Lacazette said: “I had some misconceptions about him. Before he arrived, I didn’t like him.

“To be honest, I’m not mates with the Aubameyang you see on Instagram.

“I’m mates with Pierre-Emerick. People don’t know Pierre-Emerick. They know Aubameyang.”

And finally, Arsenal have launched a “top-to-bottom cultural review of the club” as they look fix off the pitch issues, reports say.

The plan, dubbed “The Arsenal Way”, is happening behind the scenes and being led by senior figures at the Emirates, including technical director Edu.

Arsenal star pictured at Barnet

Arsenal star Emile Smith-Rowe was spotted in the stands at Barnet - but the Bees lost 3-1 to Southend United.

The England ace, 21, looked to be having a fun day out as he smiled and laughed with what appeared to be his mates around him.

The Gunners midfielder is more used to being on the pitch than spectating but took full advantage of the packed Easter scheduling to make it down to the Hive Stadium.

Non-League Barnet were well beaten in the National League clash with fellow mid-table team Southend.

Smith-Rowe was sat in the North London sun as he laughed and joked with the people around him.

'Luiz is hungry'

Kevin Campbell has urged "hungry" Douglas Luiz to quit Aston Villa for Arsenal.

The ex-pro says the Villa midfielder would be the perfect partner for Thomas Partey.

Campbell told Football Insider: “I think he’d be a great partner for (Thomas) Partey.

"You can see (Arsenal) struggling in midfield right now. Douglas Luiz is hungry, young and is a good ball player.

"I think he could come in and do a really good job.”

On this day in 2015

Arsenal beat Reading in the FA Cup semi-final.

Alexis Sanchez scored a brace for the Gunners on the day, with his second coming in extra-time.

Nathan Redmond savages Arsenal

Nathan Redmond savaged Arsenal after Southampton's win over the Gunners, telling fans: "they're not that good".

The Saints winger gave his damning verdict on the out-of-form Londoners as he signed autographs after the game.

His comments have now gone viral after the video was posted on TikTok.

As a fan appears to ask him about "beating Arsenal", Redmond continues to sign autographs and then says casually: "It's alright, they're not very good."

A fan can be heard snickering in response.

Lacazette's initial thoughts on Aubameyang

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has admitted he didn't like pal Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang before his arrival in North London.

In a revealing interview with Canal+ in France, Lacazette said: "I had some misconceptions about him. Before he arrived, I didn’t like him.

"To be honest, I’m not mates with the Aubemayang you see on Instagram.

"I’m mates with Pierre-Emerick. People don’t know Pierre-Emerick. They know Aubameyang."

Arsenal captain headache

Martin Odegaard was Arsenal captain in last weekend's fixture against Southampton.

The Gunners lost the match 1-0, losing their third league game in a row.

Who will be Arsenal's NEXT permanent captain?

Gunners launch operation ‘The Arsenal Way’

Arsenal have launched a "top-to-bottom cultural review of the club" as they look fix off the pitch issues, reports say.

The plan, dubbed "The Arsenal Way", is happening behind the scenes and being led by senior figures at the Emirates, including technical director Edu.

The reports come as Arsenal attempt to arrest their downfall in form which has seen them lose three games in a row.

The Athletic report that the North London side is conducting a review of the culture of the club.

The project has already begun hearing from staff at all levels of the organisation in an attempt to identify what has happened over the past few years.

The Athletic's David Ornstein claims: "There is an acceptance that many factors Arsenal feel set them apart started to dissipate towards the end of Arsene Wenger's reign and during Unai Emery's period at the helm."