Even though Ghostwire: Tokyo is a first-person game, it does have a decent amount of customization options for Akito. Specifically, there are plenty of new outfits you can dress up your ghost hunter in for a fresh style while strutting down the streets of Tokyo. It’s just a shame that the only ones around to appreciate it will be the yokai who want nothing more than to see you dead. What’s even better, though, is when you get your hands on an outfit that references a completely different franchise. Tengo Gameworks was always a part of Bethesda, meaning there are tons of other games and series it could pay tribute to with an outfit, and yet it picked just one.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO