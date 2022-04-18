ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lexington, KY

Flock Safety Cameras helping Lexington Police reduce crime

By Crystal Sicard
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLEXINGTON, Ky. — The City of Lexington has 25 new safety cameras. The devices are helping Lexington Police locate and identify license plates to determine if vehicles have been associated with a crime. Over the last few weeks, Lexington Police have installed 9 out of 25 new safety...

