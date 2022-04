County says no to a proposed conditional use permit

The Napa County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday unanimously approved an ordinance that creates a new and easier permitting process for microwineries. The new rule will allow such small wineries to have their application heard by a zoning administrator rather than the planning commission, making it an easier path to get approved for small-scale projects. They have been lobbying for such a rule for about five years.

NAPA COUNTY, CA ・ 27 DAYS AGO