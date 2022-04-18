ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Klopp urges Liverpool to be greedy for points against Manchester United

By Andy Hunter
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rC2L0_0fCsCylW00
Jürgen Klopp Photograph: Tom Jenkins/The Guardian

Jürgen Klopp has said Manchester United’s visit to Anfield must be considered the most important three points of Liverpool’s lives when they attempt to displace Manchester City at the Premier League summit on Tuesday.

Liverpool can follow their FA Cup semi-final victory against City by replacing Pep Guardiola’s team at the top of the table, for 24 hours at least, with a point against Ralf Rangnick’s underachieving side.

Related: Manchester United set to confirm Erik ten Hag as new manager in coming days

United’s caretaker manager admitted after the win against Norwich on Saturday that his team needed to raise their game to get anything at Anfield. Klopp, however, insists Liverpool’s old rivals remain a dangerous foe and victory is of critical importance to his team’s title chances.

“If we let United do what they want, they will cause us massive problems,” the Liverpool manager said. “We have to be in the right mood to fight for the three points and not want to show we are in a better moment than United. Who is interested about that? There are times when you have better moments than other teams but then you get a knock and that’s it with the better moment. Who cares?

“They want the three points we need. We have to be angry in a good way, greedy, like you are if you have won nothing and would be with nil points and it’s the most important three points in your life. That’s the attitude we need for this game, otherwise the quality is too high. United are too good for not being in that mood.”

Liverpool humiliated United at Old Trafford in October with a 5-0 win that signalled the beginning of the end for Ole Gunnar Solskjær. Rangnick, his temporary replacement, has been unable to spark an improvement, winning 50% of his Premier League games to leave United’s Champions League qualification prospects in jeopardy. But Klopp maintains there is no short-term solution to transform any major club.

“We had a similar situation when I started here,” Klopp said. “We were not flying from the first day. Let me say it like this, and you might have thought after six or seven weeks: ‘Is it really much better than before?’ When you are in that situation, you just accept that you need all the steps. You cannot just put on a magic sprinkle and go from there.

“What is a good example is the 3-2 against Norwich. You win 3-2 at home, it’s the Premier League, it is a home game you have to win it and you won it. Great. But because of the situation they are in they have to explain why it is only 3-2. What was our result at home to Norwich? 3-1, so not much better and we struggled in moments and they had good football situations and you think: ‘Come on, forget it, 3-1, three points, professional business, go from here.’

“But with the situation they are in, they have to explain why it is only 3-2, why you have to give them two goals and things like this. That would be the same in all big clubs in the world and that’s what we all have to deal with.

“It is completely normal that expectations are always short-term, never long-term. You want the advantage now and forever, and not from five months on and forever. That is the problem we all have. That might be the situation there. But we don’t face the team who has problems, we face Manchester United. The goalkeeper is world class, the last line absolute top, then [in midfield] I’m not sure if McTominay and Fred can play and it might be Pogba and Matic, then up front you can choose from Sancho, Fernandes, Elanga or Rashford. That’s what we have to prepare for, not what happened last week.”

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Hillsborough: MP calls for Man City to back teaching about disaster

An MP is asking Manchester City to back his call for schoolchildren to be taught about the Hillsborough disaster after some fans disturbed a minute's silence held for the victims. Ian Byrne, Labour MP for Liverpool West Derby, wrote to the club after some fans chanted over a tribute at...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jürgen Klopp
Person
Pep Guardiola
Person
Ralf Rangnick
FanSided

Man United’s Harry Maguire received a bomb threat at his home

Manchester United captain Harry Maguire has reportedly received a bomb threat at his home following the embarrassing loss to Liverpool. Things just keep going from bad to worse for Manchester United. Now, the fans are turning against the players in the worst way possible. Just ask skipper and center back Harry Maguire about that one.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool Football Club#United
The Guardian

Caroline Silver obituary

My friend Caroline Silver, who has died aged 83, was a model, writer, editor and crossword-compiler, for a time ran a B&B, and was a forthright and persistent campaigner, skilled at getting others to take up causes dear to her, including the hospice movement, badger protection and safer bridleways. A...
OBITUARIES
BBC

Stones and Ake to be assessed

Manchester City will assess the injuries picked up by John Stones and Nathan Ake during the 3-0 win over Brighton on Wednesday. England international Stones felt “tight”, according to Pep Guardiola. The Manchester City manager seemed relaxed when answering questions on it, adding: “It didn’t feel loads”.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

My husband has been in touch with an old flame. Should I confront him?

In late 2020, during lockdown, I met a nice guy. We started dating and our relationship developed at a rapid pace. Six months into our relationship, I found an email on his computer from his university sweetheart. When we first met, he had told me about her, and how, 20 years before, he was in love with her and wanted to marry her, but his family disapproved. She later got married to someone else, and he moved on with his life. The email was a short correspondence about general things, nothing “out of line”.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Guardian

Malcolm Ball obituary

My brother Malcolm Ball, who has died aged 61 of cancer, made a lasting contribution to the lives of young people in south-east London through his youth work in Lewisham. In 2003 he co-founded, with his colleague Denis Hunter, the innovative Lewisham Young Mayor Project, encouraging young people in the borough to engage in local politics. Each year a young mayor is elected, and the chosen person has an annual budget to work with and a cabinet of volunteer advisers to implement the manifesto.
OBITUARIES
CBS Sports

Chelsea vs. Arsenal score: Live updates and latest news from Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge

Arsenal bid to bring their faltering top four push back to life on Wednesday evening as they travel to west London where they will face a Chelsea side who have won 11 of their last 14 matches. The contrast could scarcely be more pronounced with the Gunners, for whom three straight defeats have seen them cede their position as favorites for Champions League qualification. Now they must win out in their remaining seven fixtures if they are to finish fourth.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton v Leicester: Team news

Everton centre-back Yerry Mina is available following his recovery from a thigh injury, although manager Frank Lampard says the Colombian's workload will need to be carefully managed. Donny van de Beek also comes back into contention but Andros Townsend, Nathan Patterson and Tom Davies remain out. James Maddison is likely...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SB Nation

Liverpool FC Women Planning For Own Training Ground In 2023

One of the biggest complaints about the club’s handling of the Women’s team has been their exclusion from the brand new training center set up for the Men’s and Academy players. Millions of pounds were spent on it while the Women’s team languish across the river, training on Tranmere Rovers’ campus and sharing resources with them, as opposed to, well, Liverpool. Even with the sale of Melwood, another opportunity was missed to raise the bar of the resources that are available to the Women’s team.
SOCCER
The Guardian

The Guardian

245K+
Followers
65K+
Post
94M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy