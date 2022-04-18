ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Central Indiana will go from snow to strong storms to summer heat this week

By Chris Wright - Chief Meteorologist
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHoosiers woke up to a 1 to 2 inch blanket of snow Monday morning. Indianapolis set a single-day snowfall record with 1.6″ breaking the previous record of 1.2″ from 1901. After a cool afternoon,...

