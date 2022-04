Cue Health’s COVID-19 testing kit is a Bluetooth-operated molecular test that can detect a positive specimen in 20 minutes. The system tests for coronavirus using a nasal swab that is inserted into a single-use cartridge and analyzed by the battery-powered Cue Reader, and this then transmits the result over Bluetooth to the Cue Health app on the test-taker’s phone. In March 2021, Cue’s system became the first molecular COVID-19 testing kit to receive emergency authorization from the FDA for at-home and over-the-counter use.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 1 DAY AGO