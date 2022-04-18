ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

Central New York residents weigh in on expected spring snowstorm

By Jonathan Singh
cnycentral.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSYRACUSE, N.Y. — A large weather system will bring heavy, wet snow to the Central New York region on Monday night meaning neighbors will wake up Tuesday to an unpleasant spring morning. Some residents are having a hard time accepting that winter isn't done with us yet. Robert...

cnycentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
Big Frog 104

6 Reasons to Hate Spring in Upstate New York

I know this might be a controversial stance, but spring in Upstate New York isn't all it's cracked up to be. I mean, yes, we understand what spring is SUPPOSED to be like. We've seen the picture books. We've heard the songs, the rhymes, the cutesy sayings. But when you really sit there and consider what spring is ACTUALLY like in Upstate New York, you can't really come up with a whole lot of reasons why it's all that great.
BEAUTY & FASHION
96.1 The Eagle

If You See These Destructive Eggs Spreading Into Central New York, Kill Them

Be on the lookout for destructive eggs moving into Central New York. If you see them, you're being asked to kill them. The egg infestation is from the spotted lanternfly, an invasive pest from Asia that feeds on trees and plants. The Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) is concerned about the impact on New York's forests as well as the agricultural and tourism industries.
ANIMALS
WGNtv.com

Chicago’s big snowstorms in spring

Of Chicago’s top 20 snowstorms, two occurred on the same date and it wasn’t during winter! Why would extreme snowstorms come out of season?. You are referring to two of the city’s biggest late-season snowstorms, the 19.2” snowstorm of March 25-26, 1930, and the 14.3” March 25-26, 1970 storm. Early spring and late fall are prime times for intense storm systems to develop as the atmosphere transitions from fall to winter or winter to spring. These storms produce a variety of adverse weather, often delivering heavy snow on their cold N/NW flanks, and severe thunderstorms and violent tornadoes in the southern warm sector. Both of those late-March snowstorms had access to an abundance of Gulf moisture to produce the heavy snow. The 1970 storm was even followed by another snowstorm, 10.7” on April 1-2.
CHICAGO, IL
96.1 The Breeze

A New York State Hunting Season May Be Eliminated

There is a Bill that has been presented in New York State that, if made in to law, would eliminate a controversial hunting season. Last year, there was an additional week of hunting added in New York State. Deer hunters were allowed back in to the woods for an extra week in December. There were many critics who spoke up initially about the season saying that it would infringe on the opening of snowmobile trails around the area. In addition, there were some who felt the added week of hunting also impeded on their hikes and walks in the woods and could disrupt what would otherwise be a peaceful holiday.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Syracuse, NY
State
New York State
Syracuse, NY
Government
96.1 The Eagle

Residents in New York State Find Drunk Stranger Passed Out in Home

Apparently, this guy got a bit confused and forgot where he lived? Some homeowners in New York state must have been quite shocked when they found a complete and total stranger sprawled out in one of their family room chairs. The sleepy intruder had somehow entered the residence and decided to take a snooze before police arrived. Maybe he thought it was an Airbnb?
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy