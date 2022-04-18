ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, IN

Police try to ID boy’s body found in woods, set up tip line

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 23 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSALEM, Ind. (AP) — Indiana State Police have established a toll-free national tip line for information in the death of a young boy whose...

ktvz.com

Comments / 0

Related
St. Joseph Post

Police release ID of body found Monday in St. Joseph

St. Joseph police have released the identity of the body found Monday morning. The St. Joseph Police Department identifies the person as 39-year-old Amy Nussbeck, described as local, but homeless. The department says a suspicious death investigation is underway. Police reported discovering the body in the 700 block of Olive...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Daily Mail

Police plead for help identifying body of an elementary-school aged boy found dead in southern Indiana woods by a mushroom hunter: 'We need your help to bring justice to this young boy, who didn't deserve this'

The unidentified body of a little boy who died within the last week was found by a mushroom hunter in a wooded area in southern Indiana. Indiana State Police have asked for the public's help in identifying the child, believed to be between five and eight. He was described as black, four-feet-tall, with a slim build and short hair.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLTV

Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On Saturday, March 26th, 2022, the Tyler Police Department received a welfare concern call at a residence in the 3000 block of West Gentry Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and determined that foul play was suspected. Tyler PD detectives and crime scene personnel were summoned to begin an investigation. Working all night and into Sunday morning (27th), detectives were able to determine that a homicide had occurred inside the residence. Further, they were able to identify the victim and at least one suspect. At approximately 11:10 a.m. this morning, the body of the 53-year-old white male victim (from Tyler) was located in a heavily wooded area south of the 1800 block of E. Duncan in northeast Tyler. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.
TYLER, TX
KELOLAND TV

Police: Body found in river over weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A body was discovered in the river near the South Dakota State Penitentiary over the weekend according to Sioux Falls police. Officer Sam Clemens with the Sioux Falls Police Department said a group of people discovered what they believed was a pile of clothing on Sunday, around 5:45 p.m. A male body was discovered under the bridge over the spillway.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Washington County, IN
City
Salem, IN
City
Washington, IN
Washington County, IN
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
Local
Indiana Crime & Safety
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS News

Man who allegedly forced girl to watch killing of boyfriend before she was slain convicted 4 years after teens found in Utah mine shaft

The case of a teenage couple killed and tossed down an abandoned mine shaft culminated in murder convictions Friday for a Utah man who prosecutors said killed the pair because he found them hanging out with his girlfriend. Jarrod Baum, 45, faces up to life in prison after a jury found him guilty of two counts of aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping and other counts in the 2017 slayings after a monthlong trial.
UTAH COUNTY, UT
kmvt

Woman’s body found in refrigerator

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) - A family is dealing with heartbreak after the gruesome death of Sherbert Maddox. Police said the body of the 40-year-old was found inside in a refrigerator at her home in Providence on Tuesday. Police believe Cooper shot his girlfriend, wrapped her up in plastic and placed...
PROVIDENCE, RI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indiana State Police#Ap
WALB 10

Transgender woman’s body found stuffed in garbage bin, police say

CHICAGO (WLS) - A transgender woman’s body was found stuffed in a garbage bin in a neighborhood south of downtown Chicago. The Chicago Police Department identified the woman as 33-year-old Tommie Whetstone, but her friends knew her as Tatiana Labelle. “It is heartbreaking for someone to beat her to...
CHICAGO, IL
Daily Mail

Louisville cop shot during fatal Breonna Taylor raid says review hearing was 'just for show' and that officer now suing to get his job back was 'hung out to dry...for saving my life'

The former Louisville detective who was fired following the botched raid that killed Breonna Taylor in March 2020 has found support from one of his former colleagues who was there that night. Retired Sgt. John Mattingly told the Daily Mail that he is in full support of Myles Cosgrove's efforts...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
SCDNReports

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted Person

Kentucky State Police Seeking Public Assistance Locating Wanted PersonKentucky State Police. Kentucky State Police (KSP), Post 1 is currently seeking the public's assistance in locating a Tennessee man wanted for Reckless Homicide. Jose Antonio, 31 years old of Portland, TN was operating a vehicle eastbound in the westbound lanes on I-24 in Lyon County resulting in a head-on collision that claimed the life of a passenger in the other vehicle involved in the collision.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WECT

Police: Man’s body found in storage bin during suspicious death investigation

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU/Gray News) - Police arrested two men after finding a body hidden in a garage of a northeast Anchorage home over the weekend. The Anchorage Police Department said it responded to the home on March 20 to investigate a suspicious death and in an attempt to locate 27-year-old Keenan Wegener. Officers with the Pretrial Enforcement Division noticed that the ankle monitoring device worn by Wegener had not moved for two days.
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy