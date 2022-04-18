ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'If we're going to do it let's do it bloody good': Snooker legend Ronnie O'Sullivan hopes all-access documentary on his life will emulate the critically acclaimed Senna movie

By David Coverdale
 3 days ago

Ronnie O'Sullivan hopes his new documentary can be snooker's answer to Senna.

The world No 1 has given a camera crew all-areas access at the Crucible as part of a new film about his life.

And O'Sullivan has revealed he wants his movie to be like that of late Formula One great Ayrton Senna, which won critical acclaim after its release in 2010.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mkyo9_0fCsAptP00
Ronnie O'Sullivan has given a camera crew all-areas access at the Crucible this week

'I told them, 'You've got as much access as you need. If we're going to do it let's do it bloody good',' said the 46-year-old, who plays in the second round of the World Championship on Friday.

'It was quite inspiring to watch the Senna film. It was more about his human side. He was very focused on being the best. A born winner. I am not like that. I am more artistic.

'We are very different characters so it's quite weird how I am drawn towards someone who is the opposite of me, but I loved him.'

In Sunday's Crucible action, three-time champion Mark Williams recorded four century breaks as he cruised past Michael White 10-3 to set up an all-Welsh second-round meeting with Jackson Page

