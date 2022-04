“The Healing Project” at Yerba Buena Center for the Arts is a deeply felt examination of the structures of systemic racism — particularly the prison industrial complex — in the United States, by composer and interdisciplinary artist Samora Pinderhughes. Based on over 100 interviews Pinderhughes conducted with incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals throughout the country, the project, eight years in the making, has resulted in a musical album, “GRIEF,” and a forthcoming digital archive, in addition to the multimedia exhibition. This edition of the show won’t be the last, as Pinderhughes intends to continue the project, but it is a staggering first outing.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO