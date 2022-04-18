ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

ISP looking for caregivers of young boy found dead in Southern Indiana woods

wymt.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWATCH | Groups helping with long-term recovery needs in western Ky. counties hit by tornadoes. People tell us the volunteer organizations are a huge help in providing labor and skills to put the...

www.wymt.com

WHAS 11

Indiana woman found dead in creek, husband facing murder charge

LEBANON, Ind. — The Boone County Sheriff's Office said a rural Lebanon woman was found dead and her husband was arrested for her murder early Saturday morning. Elizabeth "Nikki" Wilhoite, 41, was reported missing by coworkers Friday morning when she did not report to work. State Police said her body was found in a creek near her home early Saturday morning.
LEBANON, IN
The Independent

Child’s body found by mushroom hunters in Indiana

A mushroom hunter in Indiana made a shock discovery at the weekend after finding a child’s body near a wooded area, according to police.The Indiana State Police (ISP) said the individual was forging in a wooded area in eastern Washington County on Saturday when a child’s body was found at about 7.30pm. The body, which was described as belonging to a “Black male child” who was about four feet tall with “short hair”, was found “near a roadway in a heavily wooded area”, said the ISP.The ISP said the mushroom hunter, a nearby resident, “immediately called 911 and the Washington...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Deer jumping to deaths from bridge and landing near houses in ‘disturbing’ trend

Dozens of deer have jumped to their deaths in a small Pennsylvania town in a “disturbing” trend which has left locals calling for action before a person is killed by a falling animal.Some 25 whitetail deer met their demise over the winter by plunging 60ft from a bypass bridge in Johnsonburg, Elk County, according to reports, with some landing near houses and even on a boat in populated areas.Witnesses local news outlet WJAC the deer appear to make their way down from a nearby wooded area, only to get spooked when they find themselves surrounded on multi-lane overpass with...
ANIMALS
truecrimedaily

3 arrested after Indiana man found dead in a ditch near the highway

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ind. (TCD) -- Two women and one man were taken into custody after a 30-year-old man was found dead in a ditch near a highway. According to WANE-TV, on Monday, March 14, at approximately 12:45 p.m., an Indiana State Trooper discovered the body near State Road 14. The victim was reportedly identified as Curtis Thomas, and Indiana State Police deemed his death "suspicious."
WHITLEY COUNTY, IN
WCTV

Young boy found on a highway riding his scooter trying to reach his mother

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - An off-duty Capitol Police officer is being applauded for helping assist a little boy on HWY 27 in Northern Tallahassee earlier this week. According to a Facebook post by FDLE, Officer Sadler was driving to dinner with his wife Tuesday night when he noticed a young boy riding his scooter on the busy highway.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
The Independent

Grandson accused of locking grandmother in freezer to die

Police said a man in Georgia killed his grandmother by locking her in a freezer while she was still alive. Floyd County Police found the body of Doris Cumming, 82, on Thursday in the home she shared with her grandson, 29-year-old Robert Keith Tincher III. The Associated Press reports that Mr Tincher has been charged with murder, aggravated battery and concealing the death of another. He is currently being held in a jail in Rome, Georgia. Ms Cumming's family told police that they believed she had moved out of state, but grew concerned when they had not heard from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
KLTV

Tyler police looking for murder suspect after body found in woods on E. Duncan

TYLER, Texas (News Release) - On Saturday, March 26th, 2022, the Tyler Police Department received a welfare concern call at a residence in the 3000 block of West Gentry Parkway. Upon arrival, officers located a crime scene and determined that foul play was suspected. Tyler PD detectives and crime scene personnel were summoned to begin an investigation. Working all night and into Sunday morning (27th), detectives were able to determine that a homicide had occurred inside the residence. Further, they were able to identify the victim and at least one suspect. At approximately 11:10 a.m. this morning, the body of the 53-year-old white male victim (from Tyler) was located in a heavily wooded area south of the 1800 block of E. Duncan in northeast Tyler. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin. Justice of the Peace Quincy Beavers responded to the scene and ordered an autopsy.
TYLER, TX
americanmilitarynews.com

3 Oklahoma sisters, incl. Marine veteran, get federal prison for plot to ambush, kill Florida couple

Three Oklahoma sisters have been sentenced to federal prison for plotting to kill to a man and his wife outside a rural Walker County convenience store nearly three years ago. Tierzah Mapson, 29, Elisa Mapson, 25, and Charis Mapson, 33, devised an elaborate conspiracy that read like a made-for-television movie with binoculars, disguises, secret campsites, “good luck beads” and lies – lots of them. The plan, according to FBI authorities, was to coax the father of Tierzah Mapson’s baby and his new wife to Alabama to meet at a place under the guise of a visitation exchange but instead to shoot and kill them.
WALKER COUNTY, AL

