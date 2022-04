Rawhide fall to the San Jose Giants by a score of 10-5 in extra innings. It is the second time the Rawhide have played extra innings this season. Visalia was down 5-1 in the fourth inning and scored four runs to tie up the game. Shane Muntz hit his second home run of the season and had an RBI double. Wildred Patino and Deyvison De Los Santos both drove in a run. The game remained tied at five until the Rawhide gave up five runs in the 10th inning and could not answer back.

VISALIA, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO