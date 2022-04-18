'We Have to Keep Going!' - Antonio Rudiger Surprised at Number of Chelsea Games Played This Season

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Wednesday:. The defense of the Premier League title is still in Manchester City's hands as the champions host Brighton needing to reclaim top spot from Liverpool. Pep Guardiola's side saw one route to a trophy end by losing the FA Cup semifinal to Liverpool on Saturday. But a double can still be won with a Champions League semifinal meeting against Real Madrid to come next week. Guardiola will hope playmaker Kevin De Bruyne and midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who were unused substitutes at Wembley due to injury, will be fit to return against mid-table Brighton. Defender Kyle Walker was also not involved against Liverpool and has not recovered from his ankle problem. City is two points behind Liverpool before playing Brighton, which has beaten Tottenham and Arsenal in recent games. The pursuit of the four Champions League places is the focus of another of Wednesday's matches. Arsenal heads across London to third-place Chelsea after back-to-back losses that saw Mikel Arteta's side slip to sixth spot. At the other end of the standings, Everton will look to move six points clear of the relegation zone by beating Leicester. Newcastle and Crystal Palace meet at St. James' Park, with both 12 points above the drop zone.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 20 HOURS AGO