You Can Meet April Marie From 'The Ultimatum' At This Texas Hotel & Celebrate Her Birthday

By Brittany Cristiano
 3 days ago
The cast of Netflix's hit show, The Ultimatum, has brought the drama to our living rooms, and now that filming is over, much of the cast is still in Austin. In fact, April Marie Melohn is celebrating her birthday in the city on Saturday, and she's inviting her fans.

She posted on her Instagram story that she'll be at the W Austin Hotel from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

She'll be sipping margaritas, and if she's anything in real life like she is in the show, she'll probably strike up a conversation about marriage and babies.

Melohn went on the reality show bright-eyed and in love with Jake Cunningham, but they broke up and she revealed she has a new boyfriend, Cody Cooper, who could be in attendance.

The star spends her time between Los Angeles and Austin, but she might be spending more time in Houston since Cooper owns a real estate agency there.

We don't know yet if any of her costars will attend, but we're keeping our eyes peeled.

The Ultimatum stopped filming in Austin, but much of the reality cast is still enjoying the nightlife there. After all, at least nine cast members reside in the Texas state capital.

Some members of the show have been spotted at the RIO nightclub this past weekend.

One of the women on the show, Rae Williams, commented on this user's post, "It was so nice to meet you guys you were the sweetest ❤️".

The meet-and-greet is free, and Melohn said she'll provide more details about her pool party later this week.

