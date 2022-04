A day after defeating Manchester City to advance to the finals of the FA Cup, Liverpool now know their opponents as they take a crack at their second of potentially four trophies. Chelsea defeated Crystal Palace 2-0 through goals from Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Mason Mount in the second semifinal. Loftus-Cheek was certainly a surprise goal-scorer, especially since he came on as a first half injury sub for Mateo Kovacic.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO