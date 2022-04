Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. The financial sting of soaring home prices—up 32.6% over the past two years—was lessened, to a degree, by historically low mortgage rates during the pandemic. Even as prices soared, many buyers' monthly payments remained reasonable. Those days are behind us: Now that rates have returned to pre-pandemic levels, new homebuyers are starting to feel the full weight of record prices.

REAL ESTATE ・ 9 DAYS AGO