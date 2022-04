I don’t remember going into a game against Liverpool and accepting that we are going to get beat. Not just beat but hammered. Liverpool have scored 9 goals and conceded none against us this season – destroying us home and away in the Premier League on their quest to win a second title in two years. The three points tonight puts them in the driving seat, although having played a one more game than Manchester City.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 2 DAYS AGO