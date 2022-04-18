ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester United are unhappy after fixture against Chelsea is brought forward by over two weeks... meaning they have to play the Blues, Liverpool and Arsenal in the space of just 10 DAYS

Manchester are unhappy that their fixture against Chelsea has been brought forward to April 28, meaning they must now face Thomas Tuchel's side, Liverpool and Arsenal in the next 10 days.

The original date of May 15 was switched after Chelsea reached the FA Cup Final, but United feel there could have been a better solution. They will now have two weeks between their penultimate and final games of the season.

As well as a nightmare run of fixtures, starting with Tuesday's trip to Anfield, there is a concern that some of United's injured players such as Fred, Scott McTominay and Raphael Varane won't be fit in time for Chelsea.

Manchester United are unhappy that their game with Chelsea has been moved to April 28
The game had to be rescheduled following Chelsea's progression to the FA Cup final

It comes as interim manager Ralf Rangnick has called on his 'underdogs' to go for victory against Jurgen Klopp's quadruple chasing side.

In Monday's pre-match press conference, he admitted his team must win most of their final six games to have any hope of finishing in the top four and qualifying for the Champions League.

They face the Gunners and Chelsea in the next two games after Liverpool.

There are concerns players like Fred and Scott McTominay won't be fit for the Chelsea game

'It's up to us,' said Rangnick. 'We definitely will travel there tomorrow and try and get three points, this is what it's all about. It's about our situation.

'After the results we are still in the race for fourth, but to stay in it we have to win almost every game.

'We might be the underdogs for most people but if we raise our level we have a chance.

United will be underdogs when they play title-chasing Liverpool on Tuesday night

'You can see other teams are dropping points at the weekend. It's again about being consistent and at the end the team will probably finish fourth that is most committed to that.

'We need to be more compact and find a better balance of what we can do in possession of the ball.

'We need to be more aggressive, more on the front foot but make sure we have all the players behind the ball.

'This is what we need to show against one of the best teams in producing chances and creating moments around the box. We need to be on our very best defensively.'

United also play top-four rivals Arsenal in what is looking to be a very difficult run of games

