LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — Supply chain issues are impacting Girl Scout deliveries. Meaning, you may have to wait longer to get your Tag-Alongs or Thin Mints. “People would walk up to us, ask us for a specific type of cookie and we just wouldn’t have it. We would turn them away. We have to say sorry, we have to order that for later or either straight up say we don’t have that at the moment and probably won’t get it," said Lezlye Mason, a local girl scout.

LYNCHBURG, VA ・ 28 DAYS AGO