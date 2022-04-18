ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Pixel 6 bug makes the phone auto-reject incoming calls

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFGMa_0fCs7Adm00

The endless array of Pixel 6 problems continues this week as users have found yet another baffling bug on Google’s latest flagship.

Last Friday, a Pixel 6 Pro owner took to Reddit to issue a complaint. The user said that their Pixel 6 Pro “seems to decline calls on my behalf without my knowing.” Someone would call them, the phone would not ring, and there wouldn’t be a missed call notification afterward. They said that this was happening at least four times a week.

Don’t Miss: Our guide on How to block spam texts on your iPhone

Pixel 6 bug auto-rejects incoming calls

The user said that the phone was rejecting calls from saved contacts and unknown numbers alike. They typically leave their phone face-up on the desk, which means the screen wouldn’t even light up for incoming calls. Instead, the Pixel 6 Pro was arbitrarily rejecting calls as soon as they came in. The only evidence was a declined call in the call log.

The user checked every setting they could possibly think of on their Pixel 6 Pro:

I have filter spam calls turned off. I have WiFi calling turned off. I have [Flip to Shhh] turned off. DND is turned off. I’ve reset my network settings and always have a full signal. I made sure the contacts aren’t set to go straight to voicemail.

None of these settings were responsible for the Pixel 6 bug. Furthermore, the user’s phone service provider said it wasn’t an issue on their end. The only step the user did not take was running it in safe mode, but that would be a long, likely fruitless process.

Worst of all, this doesn’t appear to be an isolated issue. It’s unclear how widespread it really is, but there are currently 76 comments on the Reddit thread as of Monday afternoon, many of which come from Pixel 6 owners experiencing the same bug.

Other problems with the latest Pixel

Without any doubt, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are the two most exciting phones that Google has launched in years. They feature a unique, modern design, they are powered by Google’s Tensor system on a chip, and their cameras are among the best on the market. The biggest problem is that the phones can’t seem to get out of their own way.

Shortly after the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro went on sale, issues started cropping up. Back in November, Google acknowledged the flickering display bug that was irritating some early adopters. Pixel 6 owners have also complained about slow fingerprint sensors, lost signals, touch-input issues, WiFi signal issues, auto-rotate issues, and more. At this rate, it’s unclear when or if the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro will ever be completely bug-free.

More Pixel coverage: For more Pixel news, visit our Pixel 6 guide.

Comments / 1

Related
Android Authority

The Galaxy A and Pixel a series have ushered in a golden age of budget phones

Splashing flagship cash no longer feels like a necessity for a great phone. Reminisce with me, if you will, on a time not too long ago. A time before Samsung’s Galaxy A series thrived as it does now. A time before Google figured out how to distill its Pixel experience into a wallet-friendly package. An era when affordable phones weren’t worth a second look. They were overpriced, underpowered, bloated with extra apps, rarely updated — take your pick of issues. Now, we’re living in a different time, a golden age of budget phones.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Max leaks show the phone’s design

Apple will unveil four new iPhones in the second half of the year for the third consecutive year. However, the iPhone 14 lineup is getting a significant change. The mini size that Apple introduced with the iPhone 12 series is going away in favor of a cheaper version of the Pro Max size. That’s the so-called 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which appeared in a couple of new leaks that seem to confirm its design.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Google Pixel#Smart Phone#Ios#Dnd
BGR.com

Google is killing third-party call recording apps on Android soon

If you rely on third-party call recording apps on Android, then you’re going to find those apps useless starting May 11. Google announced several upcoming changes to its Play Store Policy for developers in early April. One of the biggest changes coming will disable the use of Android’s Accessibility API for remote call recording.
TECHNOLOGY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Google
BGR.com

iPhone 14 Pro design leak shows rounder corners than the iPhone 14

The iPhone design has been remarkably uniform in recent years, especially starting with the iPhone 12 series, which brought OLED screens to all four models. The iPhone 13 followed suit last year. Therefore, we expected the iPhone 14 to respect the same pattern, but more and more leaks indicate the iPhone 14 Pro design will be different than the iPhone 14 versions.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Some iPhone apps break iOS privacy protections and keep tracking you – here’s proof

Tim Cook marked his 10th anniversary last year as Apple CEO. And while he shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon in his leadership role at the iPhone maker, it’s already pretty clear what legacy he’ll leave behind for whoever follows him. It encompasses everything from Apple TV shows to wearables. To, also, the privacy architecture that underpins the scores of iPhone apps that populate the company’s App Store.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Viral TikTok shows a secret iPhone trick that makes any photo look better

While iPhone camera performance has improved drastically over the years, the built-in filters on Apple’s Photos app are surprisingly mediocre. Especially when compared to filters you see on apps like Instagram, Apple’s own offerings are decidedly uninteresting. Truth be told, if you’re looking to add some life to your iPhone photos, you need to get your hands dirty and adjust some photo settings yourself.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Here’s when Netflix might start charging a password-sharing tax

Netflix shares crashed and burned earlier this week as the world’s top streamer revealed a net loss of subscribers for the last quarter. It was the first time the company lost subscribers in a quarter in more than a decade, prompting panic among investors. Netflix acknowledged that password-sharing is now a big problem and explained that it’s looking to tax customers who want to share accounts.
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

Potensic foldable camera drone deal slashes $100 best-seller to $59

The company “Potensic” might not quite have the same amount of brand recognition as some of the other popular quadcopter companies out there. Among BGR Deals readers, however, that’s changing fast. In fact, Potensic is one of the best-selling drone brands of the past few years on BGR Deals. And right now, there’s a fantastic foldable camera drone deal that you definitely need to check out.
RETAIL
BGR.com

These 5 tools on Amazon can replace almost everything in your toolbox

Some people reading this have owned a house for 50 years. Others might’ve just moved into their first starter home. In either case, every homeowner has one thing in common: you’ll accumulate so many tools. What you might not realize is that some of the best tools on Amazon are multi-use tools that can replace so many things.
SHOPPING
BGR.com

USB-C iPhone seems closer than ever after new EU vote on charging standards

A recent report claimed that the iPhone 14’s Lightning port isn’t being replaced by USB-C, but Apple will increase the transfer speeds on the Pro models. The same story said Apple is getting closer to launching a portless iPhone, with MagSafe reportedly playing a role in handling data transfers on the device. On the verge of that report, news from the European Union dropped that made the USB-C iPhone seem even more inevitable.
CELL PHONES
BGR.com

Google adds badges to help you avoid terrible Chrome extensions

Extensions for Google’s Chrome browser have always been a double-edged sword. On one hand, they’re the best way to personalize your browser to suit your needs. But on the other hand, the Chrome Web Store is a mess, offering extensions that are frequently useless and occasionally malicious. Google is aware of the problem and is trying to solve it with a new feature. This week, Google added two badges to the Chrome Web Store.
INTERNET
BGR.com

How to hide power cords in seconds with one $24 Amazon find

If you’re wondering how to hide power cords, this is the answer to your question. Look no further than the Sleek Socket ultra-thin electrical outlet cover. It’s a brilliant solution to the problem and Amazon shoppers love it. The two best-selling versions are also both available with deep discounts right now.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Quest 2’s latest hand tracking update makes metaverse even more immersive

Meta is constantly trying to make the metaverse more immersive. Now, it has provided a new Oculus Quest 2 hand tracking update, which could be a game changer. The upgrade introduces more dramatic improvements to using the VR headset without its controllers. And, if they continue to refine the controller-free mode, it could open the door to more immersive treks into the metaverse.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

5 secret Amazon departments with the best hidden deals

Loyal Amazon shoppers undoubtedly know so many ins and outs of shopping at Amazon. But not even the savviest of shoppers will manage to discover all the different Amazon tricks out there that help you find the best Amazon deals. The BGR Deals team does this for a living and we still learn new tips and tricks all the time!
INTERNET
BGR.com

BGR.com

314K+
Followers
8K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy