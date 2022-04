FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) – A Fort Worth man has been charged with federal drug crimes after he allegedly sold fake Percocet pills laced with fentanyl, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham announced Mar. 23. Troy Wright, 40, was indicted on three counts of possession with intent to distribute fentanyl after a criminal complaint was filed against him earlier this month. According to court documents, a confidential source told DEA agents that Wright has contacted him regarding the sale of the fake pills. The agents directed the source to order 200 pills for $8 apiece. He and Wright met outside...

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO