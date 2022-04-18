ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, KS

Unified Government data centers subject of weekend cybersecurity attack

By KCTV5 Staff
KCTV 5
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Unified Government of Wyandotte County and...

www.kctv5.com

Comments / 1

Related
KCTV 5

Police: Dad stabs toddler during Blue Springs police chase

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - An 18-month-old boy was rushed to the hospital after police say he was stabbed by his father during a police chase Monday in Blue Springs. Officers with the Blue Springs Police Department said a car driven by Tabatha Ong was involved in a crash at the intersection of Missouri 7 Highway and U.S. 40 Highway around 5:30 a.m., after which Ong drove off, trying to evade police. Anthony Beighley-Beck, 24, was in the passenger seat at the time. He pulled his young son onto his lap and stabbed him in the abdomen during the chase, later telling detectives he feared his son would end up with relatives who would abuse him, according to court documents released Tuesday morning.
BLUE SPRINGS, MO
Oxygen

Family Begs For Answers About ‘Compassionate’ Couple Gunned Down By Armed Motorcyclists In Mexico

Two weeks after a Minnesota couple was fatally shot by a group of armed motorcyclists near a popular Mexican tourist destination, their family is begging for answers. Miguel Angel Abrego Hurtado, 49, and Concepcion Leticia Carrillo Arellando, 48, were shot and killed by a group of armed gunmen in Puerto Escondido earlier this month, according to Mexican news network Milenio, Minneapolis television station KMSP reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Wyandotte County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Wyandotte County, KS
Kansas City, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Kansas City, KS
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Data Centers#Kctv#The Unified Government
Law & Crime

‘Check That VIN Number’: Federal Agent Busted Suspected Proud Boy Who Allegedly Sent Menacing Texts to Him During Jan. 6 Investigation

An alleged member of the Proud Boys accused of assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was busted by the very federal agent he allegedly tried to intimidate through menacing text messages. Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is accused...
PLANTATION, FL
KCTV 5

Police: Kansas City woman with medical issues has been located

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City police were looking for a missing woman who may have dementia. Denise Camerillo, 61, was reported missing late Thursday night. She was last seen in the 6800 block of Bellefontaine Ave. in Kansas City on Thursday morning. She was wearing a blue jacket,...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Kansas woman pleads guilty to embezzling over $770,000 from Johnson County

KANSAS CITY, Ks. (KCTV) - A former supervisor for the Johnson County court has pleaded guilty in federal court after embezzling over $776,000 from the county. Dawna Kellogg, 61, was employed in the accounting department at the Johnson County District Court between January 2010 and June 2017. According to court documents, she stole at least $776691.50 in cash during that time period.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCTV 5

Local skating rink honors Manny Guzman with fundraiser

Event held at Winnwood Skate Center to honor Manny Guzman following deadly stabbing at middle school. Community members who are struggling to cope with the death of a 14-year-old who was stabbed inside Northeast Middle School honored Manuel “Manny” Guzman Thursday night. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. A...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

KCPD investigating Thursday night shooting at 63rd & Tracy

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Police Department is investigating yet another shooting in the city. This shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the area of 63rd & Tracy. One person was injured; their condition is currently unknown. Stay with KCTV5 News for updates. If you have...
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Gov. Parson signs memo to create American Governors’ Border Strike Force

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson joined with 25 other governors in signing a memorandum to establish the American Governors’ Border Strike Force. A statement from Parson’s office says that the strike force is meant to allow states to collaborate to “disrupt and dismantle criminal organizations and cartels, combat human smuggling, and stop the flow of illegal drugs to states.”
MISSOURI STATE
KCTV 5

Study finds Kansas City saw 17th most homicides in the nation during COVID

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WIBW) - A recent study found Kansas City saw the 17th most homicides in the nation during the COVID-19 pandemic. With homicide rates having spiked by an average of 17% in 50 of the nation’s largest cities between 2020 and 2022, WalletHub.com says it released its report on Cities With the Highest Increase in Homicide Rates During COVID.
KANSAS CITY, MO
KCTV 5

Police sergeant sues KCPD over what he says was a racist traffic stop

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A longtime Kansas City Police Department detective is suing the department, saying he was racially profiled during a traffic stop and that the officers involved conspired to falsely accuse him to take the heat off themselves. The lawsuit, filed earlier this month in Jackson County,...
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy