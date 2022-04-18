ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Police chase ends in crash

WSAZ
 3 days ago

WTRF- 7News

Suspect dies after officer-involved shooting in West Virginia

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A suspect involved in a incident with Princeton Police Department was killed in a shootout with officers Saturday evening, April 16, 2022. According to First Sergeant McKenzie with WV State Police Princeton Detachment, a complaint was received from Princeton Police Department around 9 PM Saturday evening. The complaint reported that the […]
PRINCETON, WV
WOWK 13 News

Police: Man kills mother, torches car with her inside

CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV
State
West Virginia State
WPXI Pittsburgh

West Virginia man accidentally hands officers meth during traffic stop, police say

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two West Virginia men are facing charges after police said one of the suspects accidentally handed officers a bag of crystal meth during a traffic stop. According to WBOY and WDTV, the incident occurred Sunday near mile marker 125 on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. Bridgeport police stopped a vehicle driven by West Union resident Roy Porter, 57, for a suspected improper registration, the news outlets reported. But when Porter gave officers a packet believed to include the registration, a baggie containing a “crystal-like substance” fell out, police said.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Clarksburg West Virginia woman pleads guilty to molesting child under age 12

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
CLARKSBURG, WV
WBRE

Police: Hughestown ‘drug house’ closed

HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
HUGHESTOWN, PA
Public Safety
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia woman on trial for murdering adoptive parents

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

Parsons Police finds new form of meth thanks to child

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parsons Police recently came across a surprise, a parent brought them what looks like a candy or kids multivitamin, except it’s far from that. Chief Kevin Keplinger said the little blue tab isn’t candy, it’s actually a hard drug. When they first came...
PARSONS, WV
WTRF- 7News

Inmate stabbed in neck at West Virginia jail

BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia.  During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
BARBOURSVILLE, WV

