Police chase ends in crash

TYLER COUNTY — Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford tells KFDM/Fox 4 that a suspect he identifies as Kyle Essary, 23, is in custody after crashing a stolen pickup into a Spurger school bus at the end of a roughly 15 mile pursuit that at times reached speeds of 100+ mph.
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) – A suspect involved in a incident with Princeton Police Department was killed in a shootout with officers Saturday evening, April 16, 2022. According to First Sergeant McKenzie with WV State Police Princeton Detachment, a complaint was received from Princeton Police Department around 9 PM Saturday evening. The complaint reported that the […]
MONROE COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) – The St. Clairsville Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol tells 7NEWS that a single vehicle crash resulted in the death of a 16 year old female on State Route 556 in Salem Township, Monroe County. Police say that at approximately 5:05 pm, a 16 year old female from Sardis, […]
CLAY COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Authorities have identified a body found in a burnt car Wednesday afternoon, and a man is now facing murder charges. The investigation began when West Virginia State Troopers responded around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 20, to the scene of a car that had been on fire in the Widen area […]
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two West Virginia men are facing charges after police said one of the suspects accidentally handed officers a bag of crystal meth during a traffic stop. According to WBOY and WDTV, the incident occurred Sunday near mile marker 125 on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. Bridgeport police stopped a vehicle driven by West Union resident Roy Porter, 57, for a suspected improper registration, the news outlets reported. But when Porter gave officers a packet believed to include the registration, a baggie containing a “crystal-like substance” fell out, police said.
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 32-year-old Clarksburg woman pleaded guilty Friday to molesting a child who was under age 12. Christina M. McIntyre’s pleas to two sex-related charges were accepted by Harrison Chief Judge Thomas A. Bedell. The judge set sentencing June 9, with Chief Assistant Prosecutor Laura Pickens and defense attorney Ryan Shreve retaining the right to make recommendations.
A woman has pleaded guilty to third-degree murder and kidnapping in the 2019 death of a western Pennsylvania toddler kidnapped near Pittsburgh and later found dead in a park dozens of miles away. Twenty-seven-year-old Sharena Nancy entered the plea Friday in Allegheny County Court and was sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison. The […]
HUGHESTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hughestown police executed a search warrant at a “drug house” which resulted in one arrest. Police say they executed a search warrant at a house in the 100 block of Division Street in Hughestown. While searching the house police found 2 ounces of suspected methamphetamine and related packaging material. 33-year-old […]
PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — A man from Rock, West Virginia was the second suspect to be sentenced to prison in a child neglect investigation in Mercer County. Dakota Scott Dillow was sentenced to four to 20 years in prison for charges of conspiracy, sexual assault, and malicious assault. Court documents state Dillow forced the 9-year-old […]
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) The trial of Madison Wine, a 16-year-old girl at the time, accused of setting the fire that killed her adoptive parents Robert Taylor, 58, and Charolette Taylor, 52 is expected to occur next week. According to newsandsentinel, Wine has been charged with first-degree arson and murder after a fire on May 5, […]
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Parsons Police recently came across a surprise, a parent brought them what looks like a candy or kids multivitamin, except it’s far from that. Chief Kevin Keplinger said the little blue tab isn’t candy, it’s actually a hard drug. When they first came...
The search warrant lead to the seizure of 679.9 grams of methamphetamine, 92 grams of heroin, 468 Xanax pills, and $2,584 in cash at a residence Burdine was located at, according to Pulaski County sheriffs.
LINCOLN COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) On Wednesday, April 13, 2022, at approximately 6 a.m., West Virginia State Police responded to a two vehicle head-on collision located on West Virginia Route 3 in the Hamlin area of Lincoln County. One of the drivers, Marvin Reynolds, 59, of Lavalette succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased on […]
BARBOURSVILLE, W.Va. — The West Virginia State Police report that today, TFC Farmer of the Huntington Detachment responded to a fight among inmates at the Western Regional Jail, located at 1 O’Hanlon Place, in Barboursville, West Virginia. During the altercation the suspect, 20-year-old Khalel Ragin, allegedly stabbed the victim, 27-year-old Dandre Noble, with a weapon […]
