Police chase ends in crash

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. — Two West Virginia men are facing charges after police said one of the suspects accidentally handed officers a bag of crystal meth during a traffic stop. According to WBOY and WDTV, the incident occurred Sunday near mile marker 125 on Interstate 79 in Harrison County. Bridgeport police stopped a vehicle driven by West Union resident Roy Porter, 57, for a suspected improper registration, the news outlets reported. But when Porter gave officers a packet believed to include the registration, a baggie containing a “crystal-like substance” fell out, police said.

BRIDGEPORT, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO