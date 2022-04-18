ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

I tried Vegan jerky and still can’t get the taste out of my mouth two days later

wichitabyeb.com
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleI was walking through Walmart and saw a little stand for Beyond Meat Jerky. I’ve had Vegan food before from local restaurants along with the national chains, and have generally enjoyed much of the plant-based food. It’s not for everybody, but we try to keep in open mind...

www.wichitabyeb.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Kitchn

I Tried Every Pint of Store-Bought Chocolate Ice Cream I Could Find — These Are the 2 I’ll Be Buying Again

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Anyone who knows me well, knows that I have at least three pints and/or tubs of ice cream (or ice cream-based desserts) stashed in my freezer at all times. It doesn’t matter what time of year it is (iced-coffee fans, you get it!), I’m adding scoops to bowls or cones, or just diving right into the tub, spoon in hand. My childhood favorite is, and remains, chocolate ice cream. Over the years, I’ve tried my fair share of brands out there, but could really never decide which one I liked best … until now. I sampled 19 different brands of chocolate ice cream, including seven dairy-free options, to nail down a winner in each category once and for all. Here’s how it went!
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita, KS
Local
Kansas Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Lifestyle
Wichita, KS
Food & Drinks
Kansas State
Kansas Food & Drinks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vegan#The Taste#Beef Jerky#Food Drink#Beyond Meat Jerky
moneytalksnews.com

The 7 Most Popular Fried Chicken Chains in America

Burgers and fries may be all-American, but don’t underestimate the popularity of fried chicken restaurants. Tender, juicy chicken with crispy skin, cooked to perfection, is a mouthwatering treat. In recent years, there’s even been a bit of a chicken-sandwich battle, with numerous restaurant chains offering up their take on the classic menu item.
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Walmart
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Taco Bell Has a New Vegetarian Combo Meal

To celebrate its anniversary, Taco Bell is letting everyone get in on the action. The company is dropping exclusive gear for workers, donating to the Boys & Girls Clubs of America, and creating a new vegetarian meal. What a way to kick off 60 years. Taco Bell is starting its...
RESTAURANTS
geekspin

How to get free Twinkies on National Twinkies Day

Hostess Brands is celebrating this year’s National Twinkies Day with a Twinkies giveaway. The bakery company announced earlier today that it is teaming up with delivery company Gopuff to give fans free Twinkies on National Twinkies Day on Wednesday, April 6th. How to claim free Twinkies on National Twinkies...
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

The Truth About Five Guys Animal Style Burgers

Thanks to Five Guys, designing your dream burger has never been easier. With over 1,000 locations (and counting) around the world, according to the company, its fresh ingredients and no-frills atmosphere have clearly resonated on a global scale. Part of the appeal comes from its customizable menu. Diners can mix and match ingredients in a variety of ways, and never have to pay a cent for them because Five Guys toppings are free of charge. The ultimate fast food hack, if there ever was one.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

The Supposed Secret About Popeyes Cajun Rice Diners Weren't Supposed To Know

Unlike its competitor KFC, which focuses more on the old Southern charm of fried chicken, Popeyes sells itself as Louisiana and Cajun-style cooking in your own backyard. With offerings such as fries dusted with Cajun spice, rice and beans, and shrimp alongside their famed fried chicken, the Florida-based restaurant chain has lots to offer compared to other big-name fast food chicken players.
LOUISIANA STATE
Mashed

Why Some Costco Shoppers Are So Dissatisfied With Its Chicken Katsu

Heat and eat foods are a savior on days when you need a quick mid-week meal that can be done in minutes rather than cooking something from scratch. And who does these almost ready-to-eat meals better than Costco? From pre-seasoned cuts of meat and seafood, to elaborate lasagnas that only need baking, many Costco products are known for having a cult following. The wholesaler's patrons are spoiled with an array of quick and easy meals to choose from (via Buzzfeed).
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Mashed

The Real Reason You Rarely See Dollar Signs On A Restaurant Menu

Just as grocery stores use various marketing strategies to convince shoppers to buy more items, restaurants also employ a few tricks to pull people in. One major use of psychology by the restaurant world involves color theory. Think about fast food restaurants, in particular. Most fast food signs are red and yellow (hi, McDonald's and Burger King) because these colors stimulate your appetite, according to the Institute of Culinary Education.
RESTAURANTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy