ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derry, PA

Derry Township man pleads guilty in 2018 crash that injured motorcyclist

By Rich Cholodofsky
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Derry Township man pleaded guilty Monday to being under the influence of marijuana and causing a crash that severely injured a motorcyclist more than three years ago. Orrin W. Burbank, 42, was charged last summer with aggravated assault with a vehicle...

triblive.com

Comments / 0

Related
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Attorney: Prescription drugs, marijuana led Vandergrift woman to kill cousin

The lawyer for a Vandergrift woman told a Westmoreland County jury Thursday that marijuana, combined with medications she takes for ongoing mental health issues, left her unable to form an intent to kill her cousin nearly four years ago. “She was suffering from an altered state of consciousnesses,” defense attorney...
VANDERGRIFT, PA
KGET

Man pleads no contest to DUI crash that injured deputy, 3 others

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of running a red light while intoxicated, crashing into a sheriff’s vehicle and injuring four people, has pleaded no contest to charges that will result in a six-year prison term, prosecutors say. Abram Parra Pantoja on Tuesday pleaded no contest to DUI causing great bodily injury and hit-and-run […]
RIDGECREST, CA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Arnold woman charged with abusing puppy

An Arnold woman was arrested on Sunday after a police officer investigating a complaint at her home said he witnessed her throw a puppy across a room. Brittney Kinsey, 20, of the 1400 block of Fourth Avenue, was charged with a felony count of aggravated cruelty to animals and torture and a charge of cruelty to animals.
ARNOLD, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Home, PA
State
Virginia State
Derry, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Derry, PA
TMZ.com

'We Ready' Rapper, Archie Eversole, Shot in the Face While Asleep

"We Ready" rapper, Archie Eversole, was shot in the jaw while he was asleep, shortly before he died from his wounds ... this according to cops. According to the police report ... Archie told cops someone had kicked open his bedroom door and he was awakened by a gunshot to his face on March 25, but he couldn't see who shot him.
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Heywood baby death: Man charged with murdering daughter

A man has been charged with murdering his two-week-old daughter. Felicity-May Harvey died in hospital on 11 January 2021 after police were called to a report of concern for her welfare in Heywood, Greater Manchester. Darin Harvey, 25, of Birch Road, Wardle, is due to appear at Manchester Magistrates' Court...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Lawrence Post

Elderly woman was caught on video yelling at a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk before pushing him and hitting him in the back

Elderly woman grabbed a young boy who was safely riding his bike on the sidewalk of a gated community and even smacked him. The whole thing was filmed on the young boy’s GoPro camera which was strapped to his chest. The boy’s mother reportedly said that she told her 12-year-old son to ride on the sidewalk because he was almost hit by a car in the past and she believes that it’s safer. The 79-year-old woman told the boy’s mother that her son tried to run her over while she was harmlessly walking.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marijuana#Toyota#Burbank
Complex

Archie Eversole Was Fatally Shot in Face as He Slept, Police Say

Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole was fatally shot in the face as he slept TMZ reports. The 37-year-old Eversole died after the shooting. According to the police report, which was viewed by TMZ, Eversole told police his bedroom door was kicked open and he woke up to a gunshot to his face on March 25. While he said he couldn’t see who shot him at the time, his brother Alexander Krause has since been charged with murder in connection with the shooting. When police found Eversole at a gas station following the shooting, he was asked if the shooter was still in his home, and he confirmed they were. Police asked him if he knew the identity of the shooter, but he initially wouldn’t answer and then began fading in and out of consciousness.
ATLANTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Violations
Law & Crime

‘Check That VIN Number’: Federal Agent Busted Suspected Proud Boy Who Allegedly Sent Menacing Texts to Him During Jan. 6 Investigation

An alleged member of the Proud Boys accused of assaulting police officers with chemical spray during the melee outside the Capitol building on Jan. 6 was busted by the very federal agent he allegedly tried to intimidate through menacing text messages. Barry Bennet Ramey, 38, of Plantation, Florida, is accused...
PLANTATION, FL
The Independent

Police video shows trooper taking Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license

Newly released video footage from a state trooper’s dashboard camera shows an officer taking North Carolina Representative Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling over the congressman.A superior court judge in the state found that release of the footage was in the public interest, according to public records. The Charlotte Observer published the footage. The video shows a trooper with Mr Cawthorn on 3 March after the congressman was pulled over for allegedly driving with his license revoked in Cleveland County around 10.30 pm. The video shows the trooper telling the first-term Republican that he was driving with expired tags....
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Orsolya Gaal: ‘Handyman lover’ suspect turned himself in and confessed to killing NYC mother, police say

NYPD detectives say the the 44-year-old David Bonola turned himself in and has confessed to the murder of Orsolya Gaal.Mr Bonola, 44, was arrested at 12.51am Thursday morning and charged with murder, criminal tampering and criminal possession of a weapon, an NYPD spokesperson told The Independent.The pair had been in an intimate relationship for about two years which had ended sometime before the killing, Lieutenant Timmy Thomson told a press conference on Thursday morning .The NYPD said Mr Bonola had made incriminating statements, and they were confident noone else was involved in the crime.Mr Bonola had carried out odd jobs...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Brownsville Herald

Police: Man punched after asking child to be quiet at taco place

Brownsville police want to wrap up an assault investigation at a taco place in Brownsville. However, they need the public’s help identifying the suspect. According to a call for help from the Brownsville Police Department, detectives are looking for the identity or whereabouts of a man suspected of punching another diner at the restaurant Tacos de Marcelos on Easter Sunday on the 4200 block of Southmost Boulevard.
BROWNSVILLE, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy