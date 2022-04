From James Spann and the ABC 33/40 Weather Blog: A CHANCE TO DRY OUT: We are forecasting dry weather for Alabama through early next week. Look for a partly sunny sky today and tomorrow with highs in the mid 60s the average high for Birmingham on March 24 is 69. The weekend will feature sunny days and clear nights, but temperatures remain below average. The high Saturday will be in the mid 60s, followed by low 60s Sunday. Mornings will be chilly coldest morning will come early Sunday with 30s likely for most of North/Central Alabama. Some frost is likely, and colder spots will likely see a late season freeze.

BIRMINGHAM, AL ・ 29 DAYS AGO