Apple Is Working On A New HomePod With Unexpected Features

Apple could offer the iPhone in a new subscription plan that allows people to pay monthly for their devices, according to new reports.The deal would allow people to subscribe to a hardware service that would mean they would get hold of an iPhone or iPad, according to Bloomberg.Such an offering would be in keeping with a push into services that has happened at Apple in recent years, which has seen it launch a range of monthly subscriptions including Apple Music, Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Customers can already pay for the ‘Apple One’ deal that includes many of the company’s...

CELL PHONES ・ 28 DAYS AGO