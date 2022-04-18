Contractor scams in Sun Cities present real problem

Contractors and handyman are hired daily to complete work on properties in Sun City West.

If residents are not diligent about the people or company contracting to complete the work, thousands of dollars can be wasted with unfinished jobs.

Property Owners and Residents Association officials conducted a public forum on contractor scams March 23, with the Arizona Registrar of Contractors. Joseph Shikany and Alex Figueroa are investigators with the agency and shared resources to try to keep homeowners from falling victim to contractor scams.

According to the pair, none of the jobs are small in the Sun Cities. The average contract amount in Sun City West was $12,258. In Sun City with the ZIP code 85373 it was $13,210 and Sun City with the ZIP code 85351 the average was $35,700.

According to Shikany, two specific contractors are worth mentioning as the pair’s primary area of work includes Sun City West, Sun City and Sun City Grand. “Rafaela Juarez and Hugo Juarez-Zaragoza also go by aliases, including Jennifer, Ana and Lisa and Jesus for Hugo,” he explained.

The two contractors have garnered recent complaints of homeowners being out more than $110,000 after being hired for hardscaping work, paver or irrigation installation, concrete and stucco work or painting.

“We finally got the three years probation for this couple and we found out they were still out there working. Currently, the pair is off probation and have no warrant,” Figueroa said.

Visit roc.az.gov/roc-wanted to learn more about the two contractors or see others on the Registrar of Contractors most wanted list.

Some of the recent contractor scams started with a knock at the door saying a neighbor’s leftover material can be used for a fair price and quick timeline. Tasks get added to the job and then the homeowner has to try to track down the hired contractor to finish the work, to no avail.

“One project started off at $5,000 and ballooned to $70,000. And the highest budget was more than $100,000, which was paid all in cash,” Figueroa said.

He also said contractors begin grooming victims with the smaller jobs and many of them are widows, just to find out how much money these individuals have. People of faith are also targeted and he said the ROC’s goal is to ensure people are aware.

“We are civilian investigators with our agency and what we do are criminal reports and criminal investigations and take those to the county attorney and lay it out to show what is going on and say we need to prosecute these people,” Shikany explained.

Last month, the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office said the department failed to review 180 misdemeanor cases from 2020 before the statute of limitations expired. According to Shikany, 108 of those cases were from the Arizona Registrar of Contractors investigations.

He said money taken from residents in the community is unrecoverable even though victims are awarded restitution, but it never gets paid back.

Figueroa said it is important for residents to understand what a contractor is, which is anyone who improves, wrecks, adds to or takes away, individuals who oversee projects. Also landscaping, planting trees, buses or plants does not require a license. Pavers, concrete work, some lighting, gravel spreading or artificial turf requires a license.

The handyman exemption includes projects less than $1,000, including labor and materials. If contractors advertise online or through a business flier, it must be disclosed on those materials the handyman is not a licensed contractor. A permit is required if the job is less than $1,000 and something like an electrical panel upgrade is needed, a handyman cannot do this work as it requires a license.

If a permit-required project is completed and building inspectors catch this, it falls back on the homeowner. One of the biggest red flags is a license number. Contractor’s licenses are only six digits long, so a number different than that could be a business license number with that particular city. Shikany urged homeowners to obtain three bids for each job to understand what the project is going for, and find out the availability for materials of the job before signing a contract.

“When they give you a license number, go on to our website and do a contractors search and it will tell you how many complaints there are and if the license is active and in good standing,” he said.

Figueroa said checking the license number before signing and again before the works starts is important. Also, refrain from paying in cash so there is paperwork for payment. If contractors only accept cash, he said it is a red flag and they are likely hiding from something.

According to Arizona Registrar of Contractors officials, some of the many benefits of hiring an appropriately licensed contractor are access to a regulated complaint resolution process and the opportunity to file a claim with the Recovery Fund, a form of financial protection provided by licensed Arizona residential contractors to residential homeowners when certain conditions are met. These pathways to resolving workmanship and abandonment disputes between contractors and homeowners are not available if the contractor does not hold a license.

Reach reporter Jennifer Jimenez at jjimenez@iniusa.org.