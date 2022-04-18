ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

South Carolina mall shooting: 2nd suspect arrested after 15 injured in Columbia

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Authorities in South Carolina have arrested a second suspect in connection with a shooting that left 15 people hurt Saturday at a Columbia mall.

According to WIS-TV and WACH-TV, Columbia police arrested Marquise Love Robinson, 20, on charges of attempted murder, aggravated assault and battery, and unlawfully carrying a pistol, the department said in a news conference Monday.

The update came one day after police arrested Jewayne M. Price, 22, on a charge of unlawfully carrying a pistol following the shooting, which occurred about 2:30 p.m. Saturday at Columbiana Centre. At least nine people were injured by gunfire, while six others were hurt while trying to flee the mall, according to The Associated Press.

Price’s charges were later amended to include attempted murder and aggravated assault and battery, the AP reported Monday.

Police are still searching for a third suspect in connection with the incident. Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, 19, remains at large and faces the same charges as Robinson, according to the AP.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

©2022 Cox Media Group

WCBD Count on 2

Columbia deputies searching for armed and dangerous man

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCBD) – The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is searching for a man considered armed and dangerous wanted for a double murder. Trev’von Pinckney (19) is wanted in connection to an April 12 double murder at Huntington Apartments in Richland County. Investigators believe he has a network of friends and family around the state […]
COLUMBIA, SC
WBTW News13

South Carolina businessman charged for yelling obscenities, homophobic words at trampoline park workers

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) — An Upstate business owner who was charged with reckless homicide and unlawful communication in the past is facing another charge in an unrelated incident. The Greenville County Detention Center said John Ludwig Jr. walked into Big Air, located at 36 Park Woodruff Road, on April 6 and yelled obscenities and […]
GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC
WSFA

1 dead, 1 critical in Montgomery shooting

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One person is dead and another is in life-threatening condition after a double-shooting Monday morning in Montgomery. Montgomery police and fire medics responded to the 800 block of Westview Drive around 8:50 a.m. on reports of people having been shot. A WSFA 12 News crew on the scene reported the shooting happened in Gibbs Village, located near Air Base Boulevard.
MONTGOMERY, AL
