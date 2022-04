Getting to Marfa is a journey, no matter where you’re coming from. The closest city, El Paso, is a three-hour drive away through the Texas high plains and desert—the region known as Big Bend country—and a ride so deserted that tumbleweeds may block the road. Then again, it’s that very remoteness that brought minimalist artist Donald Judd here in 1971, seeking peaceful creative respite after years spent in the hustle and bustle of New York City.

MARFA, TX ・ 29 DAYS AGO