Walgreens, drugmakers lose bid to limit evidence ahead of S.F. opioid trial

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday refused to bar San Francisco from introducing evidence about lobbying efforts by drugmakers and Walgreens Boots Alliance in a trial set to start next week over the city's claims that the companies fueled the opioid epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco also rejected the companies' bid to keep out evidence of specific opioid prescriptions and shipments and harms suffered by individuals. The ruling is a setback for Walgreens and the drugmakers - AbbVie Inc's Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and affiliates of Endo International Plc - which have said that evidence about individual overdoses could "severely prejudice" a jury against them.

In a separate order, the judge narrowed the defenses available to the companies at trial.

"We are pleased with Judge Breyer's rulings in our favor, and we look forward to beginning trial next week to ensure these companies are held accountable for the opioid crisis they created," Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for the San Francisco City Attorney's office, said in a statement.

Lawyers for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

San Francisco's lawsuit is one of more than 3,300 filed by state and local governments over the opioid crisis, which the U.S. government says led to nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades. The nation's three largest distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson have agreed to a nationwide $26 billion settlement, while other cases have settled individually or remain pending.

The city, like other plaintiffs, claims that drugmakers downplayed the drugs' risks, and that Walgreens failed to monitor suspicious orders. It says that the companies created a public nuisance by encouraging opioid addiction, taxing public healthcare and law enforcement resources.

The defendants had argued in a motion last month that evidence of their lobbying efforts did not belong in the trial because it was shielded by Noerr-Pennington immunity - a legal doctrine that parties cannot be liable for exercising their right to petition the government. San Francisco countered that the lobbying - which it said included pushing for limits on the Drug Enforcement Agency's enforcement authority regarding prescription drugs - helps establish the companies' intent.

In another motion, the companies maintained that evidence about individual prescriptions or overdoses was irrelevant, because the city's case was about how the defendants handled opioids in general.

Breyer did not explain his reasoning for denying the motions and said the companies could still object to the evidence at trial.

In addition to the California trial, scheduled to begin April 25, Walgreens is currently facing a case brought by Florida, after CVS Health Corp and drug companies settled with the state for a combined $878 million.

The case is City and County of San Francisco v. Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-07591.

For San Francisco: Jennie Lee Anderson of Andrus Anderson; Aelish Baig of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

For Allergan: James Hurst of Kirkland & Ellis

For Teva: Collie James of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Endo: Padraic Foran of Hueston Hennigan

For Walgreens: Kate Swift of Bartlit Beck

(Note: This article has been updated with a statement from the San Francisco City Attorney's office.)

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.