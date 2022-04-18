ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Walgreens, drugmakers lose bid to limit evidence ahead of S.F. opioid trial

By Brendan Pierson
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pnYZ6_0fCs4MGh00

(Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday refused to bar San Francisco from introducing evidence about lobbying efforts by drugmakers and Walgreens Boots Alliance in a trial set to start next week over the city's claims that the companies fueled the opioid epidemic.

U.S. District Judge Charles Breyer in San Francisco also rejected the companies' bid to keep out evidence of specific opioid prescriptions and shipments and harms suffered by individuals. The ruling is a setback for Walgreens and the drugmakers - AbbVie Inc's Allergan, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and affiliates of Endo International Plc - which have said that evidence about individual overdoses could "severely prejudice" a jury against them.

In a separate order, the judge narrowed the defenses available to the companies at trial.

"We are pleased with Judge Breyer's rulings in our favor, and we look forward to beginning trial next week to ensure these companies are held accountable for the opioid crisis they created," Jen Kwart, a spokesperson for the San Francisco City Attorney's office, said in a statement.

Lawyers for the companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

San Francisco's lawsuit is one of more than 3,300 filed by state and local governments over the opioid crisis, which the U.S. government says led to nearly 500,000 opioid overdose deaths over two decades. The nation's three largest distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson have agreed to a nationwide $26 billion settlement, while other cases have settled individually or remain pending.

The city, like other plaintiffs, claims that drugmakers downplayed the drugs' risks, and that Walgreens failed to monitor suspicious orders. It says that the companies created a public nuisance by encouraging opioid addiction, taxing public healthcare and law enforcement resources.

The defendants had argued in a motion last month that evidence of their lobbying efforts did not belong in the trial because it was shielded by Noerr-Pennington immunity - a legal doctrine that parties cannot be liable for exercising their right to petition the government. San Francisco countered that the lobbying - which it said included pushing for limits on the Drug Enforcement Agency's enforcement authority regarding prescription drugs - helps establish the companies' intent.

In another motion, the companies maintained that evidence about individual prescriptions or overdoses was irrelevant, because the city's case was about how the defendants handled opioids in general.

Breyer did not explain his reasoning for denying the motions and said the companies could still object to the evidence at trial.

In addition to the California trial, scheduled to begin April 25, Walgreens is currently facing a case brought by Florida, after CVS Health Corp and drug companies settled with the state for a combined $878 million.

The case is City and County of San Francisco v. Purdue Pharma LP, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:18-cv-07591.

For San Francisco: Jennie Lee Anderson of Andrus Anderson; Aelish Baig of Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd; Elizabeth Cabraser of Lieff Cabraser Heimann & Bernstein

For Allergan: James Hurst of Kirkland & Ellis

For Teva: Collie James of Morgan, Lewis & Bockius

For Endo: Padraic Foran of Hueston Hennigan

For Walgreens: Kate Swift of Bartlit Beck

(Note: This article has been updated with a statement from the San Francisco City Attorney's office.)

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Brendan Pierson reports on product liability litigation and on all areas of health care law. He can be reached at brendan.pierson@thomsonreuters.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Judge rejects 'gag order' for Elon Musk

April 20 (Reuters) - Elon Musk will not be subjected to a "gag order" preventing him from discussing a lawsuit claiming he defrauded Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) shareholders by tweeting in 2018 about taking his electric car company private, a federal judge ruled on Wednesday. U.S. District Judge Edward Chen in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MarketRealist

Is Dollar General Owned by Walmart or China?

Dollar General is among the leading discount retailers in the U.S. and has over 17,000 stores spread across 47 states. Who owns Dollar General? Is it Walmart or China as many speculate?. Article continues below advertisement. Dollar General was founded in 1939 with a mission of “serving others.” The company’s...
RETAIL
Daily Mail

University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in federal prison after he is convicted of hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research

A University of Kansas professor faces 20 years in jail after being convicted for fraud for hiding his ties to the Chinese government while working on US-funded research. Feng 'Franklin' Tao, 55, was found guilty of three counts of wire fraud and one of making false statements for failing to disclose to KU that he was also employed full-time by a government-affiliated institution, Fuzhou University, in China.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Francisco, CA
Government
County
San Francisco, CA
State
California State
State
Florida State
Local
California Business
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Business
Local
California Government
FingerLakes1.com

Four things landlords cannot do

Landlords do have a certain level of control. However, they do have some restrictions. The pandemic led to many Americans to suffer financially, including renters. Many renters are still struggling, but unfortunately the Supreme Court lifted eviction protection during the summer. Additional details can be found here. Most states also...
HOUSE RENT
Black Enterprise

Black Tesla Employees Claim They Had To ‘Move To The Back’ When the CEO Was Coming, ‘They Didn’t Want A Black Face Up There’

A new report highlights the disturbing racist and discriminatory treatment Black employees were allegedly subjected to at Tesla’s flagship California plant. The report shares accounts from three former workers included in a class-action lawsuit against Tesla filed by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing (DFEH) in February, LA Times reports. A single mother, an Army veteran, and a former refinery worker described being fired after complaining about the rampant racism and harassment on display at Tesla’s Fremont, Calif., factory.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Charles Breyer
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Opioids#Drugs#S F#Drugmakers#S F Opioid#Walgreens Boots Alliance#Allergan#Endo International Plc
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
deseret.com

This new COVID variant will cause a wave in the U.S., experts warn

Scientists are worried that the BA.2 coronavirus variant — a more-contagious version of the omicron variant — will cause a wave in the United States. Why it matters: The United States has been in a lull period as of late when it comes to COVID-19 cases. A new wave of cases will upend the recent dip in infections.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
Reuters

U.S. truck drivers go missing

WASHINGTON, April 4 (Reuters Breakingviews) - It should be boom time for employment in the trucking industry. Washington is cutting red tape while employers are offering $15,000 bonuses to address driver shortages and mitigate supply-chain disruptions. But drivers are still scarce. An aging workforce is partly to blame. The American...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Reason.com

Congress Should Not Legalize Marijuana, Marco Rubio Says, Because Black-Market Weed Is 'Laced With Fentanyl'

When Sen. Marco Rubio (R–Fla.) was seeking the 2016 Republican presidential nomination, a local paper noted that he had "a long history speaking out against marijuana legalization." Given that history and the fact that Rubio's position is rejected by two-thirds of Americans, you might think he would be prepared to defend marijuana prohibition with cogent arguments.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Reuters

407K+
Followers
317K+
Post
196M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy