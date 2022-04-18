Fire Marshals determines cause of Carey fire

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the state determined the cause of a fire that destroyed an old gathering place in Carey was due to an overloaded power strip. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire at the old Carey Loading Chute building was due to improper use of a relocatable power tap or power strip. Carey Rural Fire and Rescue was called out after midnight Saturday to the structure fire and worked several hours to get it under control and extinguished. One person living in the building had made it out before fire crews arrived but, went back in to save his dogs and was injured. According to a GoFundMe account, the man had to be sent to a burn unit. The fund is trying to raise $30,000 to support the owners of the building. So far roughly $2,000 has been donated for the couple who lived there. They didn't have insurance on the building and have been left with nothing. After roughly eight hours fire crews were able to leave the scene. The Idaho Fire Marshal noted plugging in multiple power taps in to each other or extension cords is not a good idea.

CAREY, ID ・ 2 DAYS AGO