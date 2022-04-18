ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carey, ID

Fire Marshals determines cause of Carey fire

By KMVT News Staff
kmvt
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCAREY, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) —Early Saturday morning, rescuers responded to a house fire in Carey that destroyed a home and other property...

www.kmvt.com

Comments / 0

Related
WTAJ

Johnstown house fires ruled arson, Fire Marshal reports

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A house fire on Dibert Street in Johnstown that spread to a second building has been ruled an arson by the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshal. The fire happened at 105 Dibert Street on Sunday, February 27, at around 10 p.m. The fire ended up spreading to a second building as […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
KOOL 96.5

Idaho Fire Investigation Reveals Cause of Carey Fire

CAREY, Idaho (KLIX)-Investigators with the state determined the cause of a fire that destroyed an old gathering place in Carey was due to an overloaded power strip. According to the Idaho State Fire Marshal's Office, the fire at the old Carey Loading Chute building was due to improper use of a relocatable power tap or power strip. Carey Rural Fire and Rescue was called out after midnight Saturday to the structure fire and worked several hours to get it under control and extinguished. One person living in the building had made it out before fire crews arrived but, went back in to save his dogs and was injured. According to a GoFundMe account, the man had to be sent to a burn unit. The fund is trying to raise $30,000 to support the owners of the building. So far roughly $2,000 has been donated for the couple who lived there. They didn't have insurance on the building and have been left with nothing. After roughly eight hours fire crews were able to leave the scene. The Idaho Fire Marshal noted plugging in multiple power taps in to each other or extension cords is not a good idea.
CAREY, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Accidents
City
Carey, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
The Independent

Father-of-four killed by grizzly bear in Yellowstone national park

A father-of-four has died in a grizzly bear attack near the Yellowstone National Park in Montana.Craig Clouatre, 40, went missing while hiking with friend Hans Friedmann in Paradise Valley, 80 kms (50 miles) north of Yellowstone on Wednesday.His remains were found after an “extensive search” by officers from the Park County Search and Rescue team on Friday.“It appears he had an encounter with a grizzly and unfortunately did not survive,” Park County Sheriff Brad Bichler said in a statement.“Please keep his family and all those involved in your thoughts and prayers.”Mr Bichler told the Livingston Enterprise that Mr Clouatre, a...
ACCIDENTS
KKTV

WATCH: Body-worn camera released with claims that a girl in Colorado got out of a DUI by flirting after blowing a’3.8′ BAC

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A sheriff’s office in Colorado is addressing a video on social media where a girl claims she got out of a DUI after blowing a “3.8″ BAC. The sheriff’s office shared a link to the video on Twitter on Monday. In the video, a girl can be heard saying, “I got out of a DUI and got let off with a warning, that officer deserves a raise.” The video was posted by someone with the handle @Imposter_Edits, it isn’t clear why the video was posted, but the caption on Twitter reads, “She was pulled over for driving drunk, blew a 3.8, but brags about flirting will the officer and getting let go with a warning and his number.”
JEFFERSON COUNTY, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire Marshal#Marshals#Accident
The Independent

Mother-of-four falls to her death in front of husband while hiking Utah cliff

A hiker fell to her death in front of her husband while walking in the Utah wilderness, police said.The Sevier County Sheriff's Office said on Sunday that Candice Thompson, 26, of Richfield, Utah, died in hospital that evening after falling between 75 and 100 feet from a cliff.Ms Thompson and her husband had been hiking in an area known as the "Bull's Head", with local search and rescue (SAR) officers receiving a distress notice at 1pm."At the time her husband was with her and called 911 while running to try to get to her," the sheriff's office said of Ms...
ACCIDENTS
KXRM

Missing juvenile found, mother arrested

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — A 12-year-old girl is safe and her mother is under arrest for violation of a custody order. On February 14, 2022, 12 year-old Kaydence Reaume was reported missing to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) from her residence on Tennis Lane in unincorporated El Paso County, near the intersection […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WJBF

Great-grandmother of 7-month-old child who died after dog attack in Columbia County arrested

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Georgia (WJBF) — The great-grandmother of the 7-month-old child who died after being attacked by a dog has been arrested. According to authorities, Migdelia Guadalupe was released from the hospital on Friday and arrested for Possession of Methamphetamine and Murder 2nd Degree. As previously reported, the child’s grandmother dropped the victim off at Guadalupe’s […]
COLUMBIA COUNTY, GA
Channel 6000

Watch as tornado tears apart Vancouver neighborhoods

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Without all the more-modern smartphone tech that allows all of us to carry around a high-definition video camera in our pockets, video of breaking news was a little tougher to come by 50 years ago. However, some cameras were rolling on April 5, 1972 as...
PORTLAND, OR
Idaho State Journal

Two Idaho men went missing three years apart. An intricate web of connections might link their cold cases

BOISE – Two men went missing in the early 2000s, and people invested in the case have speculated that they disappeared under the same mysterious umbrella of mutual connections. Ahren Barnard disappeared in 2004; Jeramy Burt, who grew up in American Falls, vanished in 2007. Mutual acquaintances still link them together — two lawyers who were good friends, according to police — with theories of a possible hit man, and strings of connections to multiple people. The web of mystery, growing larger over time, have...
BOISE, ID
KDRV

UPDATE: Coast Guard Confirms One Death, Suspends Search for Missing Man

NORTH BEND, OR -- The U.S. Coast Guard says today it has suspended search efforts for the master of a boat that sank approximately 35 miles offshore Florence late Friday night as it also confirmed it recovered an unresponsive female victim Saturday, discovered to be a crew member of the boat, who was pronounced deceased by local emergency crews.
NORTH BEND, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy