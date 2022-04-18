ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipe Ideas for Leftover Easter Eggs

Cover picture for the articleAfter Easter, your fridge might be filled with hard-boiled eggs....

Genius Easter Egg Hunt Ideas that Work Indoors!

Today we have some really fun Easter egg hunt ideas that can be used both indoors and outdoors. With these fun Easter ideas, hosting an indoor Easter egg hunt can be great fun too!. Whether it’s rainy, you don’t have an outdoor space to use, you need to stay inside...
This Crock Pot Apricot Dijon Spiral Ham Makes the Best Easter Leftovers

This Crock Pot Spiral Ham recipe is my family‘s most requested ham recipe for Easter. This easy slow cooker supper calls for a 3- ingredient glaze that creates a juicy, tender, super moist ham like no other. The apricot dijon glaze is very simple to make and it gives the ham a sweet and salty flavor that’s over-the-top mouthwatering. It’s definitely a Crock Pot ham will have your dinner guests coming back for seconds (and thirds, and fourths).
CADBURY EASTER EGG FUDGE

Cadbury Easter Egg Fudge made easy with all your favorite Easter candy! Cadbury eggs combined with a creamy layered chocolate fudge for a deliciously rich festive treat!. This white chocolate Easter egg fudge is made with layers of delicious chocolate and swirled together with Cadbury mini eggs and Cadbury creme eggs, this fudge is truly delectable. When you make this easy Easter fudge recipe you are combining all our favorite holiday treats, what is not to love about this yummy fudge recipe?
15 Easy Leftover Salmon Recipes for a Weeknight Dinner

Ree Drummond was late to the game when it comes salmon. "I didn't start liking salmon until my 40's," she says. But these days, she loves making blackened salmon, sheet pan salmon puttanesca, and other salmon recipes as a nutritious alternative to her typical steak dinner. After all, salmon is a good-for-you, quick-cooking fish that's perfect for healthy weeknight dinners. But what happens when you make a big batch of baked salmon and have leftovers to spare? Don't worry! These easy leftover salmon recipes will put your tasty fish dinner to work again and again.
We're not drunk. We're just having fun.

This week's featured beer is Death by Coconut by Oskar Blues. All of our featured beers are available at Sabatini's Bottleshop and Bar in Exeter. The beer news you hear (and more) can be found at mybeerbuzz.com. The Friday Beer Buzz is WILK News Radio’s long running segment covering all...
