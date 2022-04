A brother and sister from Minnesota were sentenced for their roles in killing a man in his own home. Nicholas Zielinski, 44, and his sister, Melissa Zielinski, 48, were both sentenced in an Anoka County Court for their role in the 2020 shooting death of Karl Henderson, according to ABC affiliate KSTP Eyewitness News. Henderson, 22, was found face-down in a pool of his own blood shortly after his father encountered the two defendants in his own home.

ANOKA COUNTY, MN ・ 28 DAYS AGO