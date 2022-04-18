ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

The story behind accusations the Golden State Warriors stole their 2022 playoffs slogan

By Grant Marek
SFGate
SFGate
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4DKvnf_0fCs2wfv00
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry, wearing the Warriors "Gold Blooded" warm-up tee, claps as the Warriors roll past the Denver Nuggets at the Chase Center on Saturday, April 16, 2022. (AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group//Denver Post via Getty Images)

You've probably seen it on social media ads, on Bay Area billboards, on future Hall of Famer Steph Curry 's warm-up tee, on 18,000 free shirts draped over seats at Chase Center before the Golden State Warriors blew out the Denver Nuggets in Game 1 of their opening round playoffs series.

"Gold Blooded."

For anyone who's been to a big Bay Area sporting event in the past decade, the slogan probably looks familiar. Beloved Bay Area streetwear brand Adapt has been making shirts with the slogan emblazoned across the front for Warriors, 49ers, A's and even U.S. Olympic colorways since 2011, and even went so far as to trademark the phrase in 2012.

So when "Gold Blooded" suddenly appeared on Warriors shirts and ads, fans thought the franchise had stolen the line from the San Francisco clothing brand originally started by U.C. Davis grad Evan Lessler in 2003.

"This is all legit, but it’s not surprising you’d say that because a lot of people do," Lessler told SFGATE via phone Monday. "But it’s an official partnership."

According to the Warriors, the team will be giving away custom "Gold Blooded" shirts with unique designs throughout the NBA playoffs, and depending how deep the Dubs' run is, Lessler's decade-old pun could end up reaching millions.

Adapt's founder, who grew up in Fairfield and has been going to Warriors games for most of his life, wouldn't share any details about how the partnership materialized or any of the specifics of how it works financially, but did say he thinks it's "great for the brand and great for the bay."

Lessler did say that as part of the partnership, they're also selling two limited edition Warriors x Adapt collaboration shirts, which appear to be the only "Gold Blooded" items that actually have the word "Adapt" on them. They're both only available in the Thrive City Warriors Shop — not Adapt's online store. None of the Warriors' ads, in-house marketing or freebie shirts appear to say Adapt (despite the trademark loan), which very well could've led to some of the fan confusion.

Warriors chief marketing officer Jen Millet probably added to the confusion in a press release about the partnership that was short on details:

"Gold Blooded captures the love and passion Dub Nation has for this team. There is an incredibly strong bond between the global fan base and the players on our roster. Throughout the 2022 Playoffs, Gold Blooded will celebrate that bond through activations, giveaways and more."

Neither the Warriors' main Twitter account nor their public relations Twitter account shared the Adapt partnership release.

So has Adapt seen an uptick in brand exposure?

"Yeah I think so," Lessler said. "What I really notice is our customers are super excited. We've got lots of Warriors fans, Bay Area sports fans that are customers. There's a lot of excitement and a feeling that 'Oh, Gold Blooded is being represented in such a great way.'"

Lessler's 18-year-old company, which opened a brick-and-mortar location in San Francisco in 2012, was forced to close its flagship location during the pandemic. Lessler told SFGATE it's doing pickup orders now, but he's still not sure whether it will ever reopen fully.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aGU4N_0fCs2wfv00
Adapt Clothing's CEO and creative director, Evan Lessler. (Courtesy of Evan Lessler)

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Kyrie Irving Punishment Announced: NBA World Reacts

In what may be the most unsurprising fine of the NBA calendar year, Nets guard Kyrie Irving was docked for his behavior towards the Celtics crowd in Game 1 of Brooklyn’s first round series against Boston. Per Shams Charania, “Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has been fined $50,000 for...
BROOKLYN, NY
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James And Dwyane Wade Respond To Tracy McGrady Saying Kevin Durant And Kyrie Irving Are More Skilled Players Than Them: “I See No Lie Told! They Are 2 Of The Most Skilled Players Of All Time."

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are considered two of the most skilled players in the history of the NBA. Both players are incredible with the ball in their hands and can do things most players couldn't dream of. Tracy McGrady recently said that Irving and Durant are two of the most skilled teammates in NBA history, even more so than LeBron James and Dwyane Wade. And LeBron and D-Wade seem to agree.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
California Basketball
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
San Francisco, CA
Basketball
Black Enterprise

High School Basketball Player Aaliyah Gayles Shot More Than 10 Times at Las Vegas House Party

A young high school basketball player shot multiple times over the weekend at a house party in Las Vegas is recovering from the gunshot wounds. According to Fox 5 KVVU-TV, high school senior Aaliyah Gayles, currently ranked No. 8 in the nation by ESPN, is recovering after being hit multiple times while attending a house party in North Las Vegas. The five-star basketball recruit from Spring Valley High School was one of four people shot on Saturday evening.
LAS VEGAS, NV
ClutchPoints

Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022

Charles Barkley is a retired professional basketball player who is currently a sports analyst for TNT. He’s a former MVP and an 11-time All-Star in the NBA. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Charles Barkley’s net worth in 2022. Charles Barkley’s net worth in...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Stephen Curry
Footwear News

Nike Responds After Tiger Woods Wearing FootJoy Golf Shoes Goes Viral

Click here to read the full article. There are a few athletes who are synonymous with Nike, and Tiger Woods is near the top of the list. So it was particularly jarring when the golf icon was spotted in something without Swoosh branding. With The Masters looming, Woods was photographed during a practice round at Augusta National Golf Club in Augusta, Ga., on Sunday. However, he did not have Nike footwear laced up. Instead, the athlete was wearing a pair of all-black FootJoy shoes. The images got golf fans talking, although Woods has not addressed his FootJoy footwear — but Nike has. “Like...
AUGUSTA, GA
fadeawayworld.net

Robert Horry Says Michael Jordan And The Chicago Bulls Would Have Lost To The Houston Rockets In 1995: "Michael Jordan Is The GOAT But The GOAT Can Be Beat."

Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls were the scourge of the NBA in the 90s, winning 6 NBA titles in 8 years. That Bulls team was a dynasty and several star players of that era went without ever winning a title thanks to their dominance. One team is an exception to that though. Between The Bulls' two three-peats, the Houston Rockets won back-to-back championships led by Hakeem Olajuwon.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#The Warriors#The Golden State Warriors#Medianews Group#Denver Post#Chase Center#U S Olympic#Pacers#Oaktowneli
ClutchPoints

Draymond Green spills on obvious problem involving Stephen Curry, Warriors

OK, we lied. It’s not really a problem problem. It’s more of like a “problem” for the Golden State Warriors. Emphasis on the quotation marks. The Warriors have utterly obliterated the Denver Nuggets in the first two games of their first round battle in the NBA Playoffs. You know that scene in Space Jam when the Tune Squad can’t buy a bucket? It’s the total opposite for the Warriors. Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Jordan Poole who sometimes looks like Stephen Curry or Klay Thompson have outgunned the Nuggets with their molten strokes.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Golden State Warriors
fadeawayworld.net

DeMar DeRozan Responds To Charles Barkley Asking Him To Teach Young NBA Players To Not Rely On Three Pointers: “I Hope They’re Watching. I’m Trying To Master It. I’m Trying To Keep The 2-Pointer Alive.”

DeMar DeRozan has found a new lease on life in the NBA this last season. DeRozan had spent 3 seasons in San Antonio, where his career stalled, as he wasn't surrounded by All-Star and championship-caliber talent. While DeRozan was playing well, his play has gotten better playing with some great players since joining the Chicago Bulls. And last night, he had an incredible performance to help win Game 2.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Shaquille O’Neal Couldn’t Stop Laughing At What Charles Barkley Said: “When A Guy Is Banging You, You Spin Off Of Him.”

Shaquille O'Neal and Charles Barkley have made a career off of making fun of each other since their playing days. Since Shaquille O'Neal joined Inside The NBA on TNT, the two former MVPs have constantly poked fun at each other while discussing basketball. The dynamic and the rapport the two legends have with each other is one of the many reasons why Inside The NBA on TNT is one of the most entertaining basketball shows on the air today.
NBA
SFGate

SFGate

San Francisco, CA
9K+
Followers
1K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Provocative, energetic, unapologetic, SFGATE is in constant conversation with the world’s most eclectic city. SFGATE features breaking news, staff blogs, reader forums, photo galleries, video, up-to-the-minute sports scoreboards, shopping and more.

 http://SFGate.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy