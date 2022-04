Our next clipper system will bring an unseasonably cold air mass and snow this weekend. Light snow will move into the western counties today with a light mix in the central by the evening. Then, lake effect snow develops tonight and continues through the weekend along the northwest wind belts. Snow amounts through tomorrow will be around 1-3″ in the south with 4-6″ along the northwest wind belts. Winds will also increase overnight through tomorrow with gusts around 40mph. This will lead to blowing snow and reduced visibility at times. High-pressure returns on Monday with sunshine. By Tuesday night into Wednesday, another storm system will bring around of wintry mix across the area again.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 28 DAYS AGO