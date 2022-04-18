ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Lamont defends state employee contract deal

By WSHU
wshu.org
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleConnecticut Governor Ned Lamont said his agreement to give unionized state workers a $3,500 bonus this year is a good deal for taxpayers. During a public hearing, opponents of the deal criticized it as an election year giveaway. One of those...

www.wshu.org

Comments / 1

Eyewitness News

Conn. lawmakers to vote on SEBAC contract for state workers

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - Connecticut lawmakers are voting on a big contract for state workers. The SEBAC Union Contract is a contract for 46,000 state employees. This contract is set to have an initial wage increase of 2.5%. Then, wages will get a bump of 5.9% over four years depending on the merit adjustments.
The Independent

Lawyer fighting to disqualify Marjorie Taylor Greene says she used ‘codeword’ to encourage Capitol riot

According to the lawyers working to disqualify Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress, the Georgia Republican used a “codeword” to encourage violence during the 2021 Capitol riot.“The day before the attack, she signaled to her followers a codeword that meant to storm federal buildings and supposedly overthrow tyrants,” Ron Fein, the attorney who will question Ms Greene, told MSNBC on Wednesday. “So, we are going to ask her about all of that and more.”Mr Fein is the legal director of the non-profit Free Speech for People, which represents a group of voters seeking to block Ms Greene from running...
abovethelaw.com

Justice Kagan’s Had Just About Enough Of The Conservative Majority

Because the majority begins with some law-chambers history, I do too—though fair warning: My discussion is no more relevant than the majority’s to the issue before us (citations omitted). Not surprisingly, neither of the parties to this small and legally mundane case thought it a suitable occasion for a from-Blackstone-onward theory of habeas practice. Yet the majority, unprompted, embarks on that project, perhaps hoping that the seeds it sows now will yield more succulent fruit in cases to come.
americanmilitarynews.com

RI bill would punish unvaccinated with doubled income tax, monthly fine

Democrats in the State of Rhode Island General Assembly are pushing legislation that would mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all residents. Those who don’t comply — including parents of unvaccinated children — would be punished with doubled income tax and a $50 monthly fine. The bill states that...
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
