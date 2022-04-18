ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

Mayor Johnson invites First Take hosts back to Milwaukee after last year's 'terrible city' comments

By Madison Goldbeck
 3 days ago
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson has invited the hosts of ESPN's "First Take" to Milwaukee for the NBA playoffs after last year's "terrible city" comments.

Mayor Johnson started his video , which aired on ESPN Monday morning, by calling out the hosts, Stephen A. Smith, Molly Qerim and Kendrick Perkins, for last year's viral comments, when the hosts made it clear they did not want to host the show in Milwaukee for the NBA Finals.

"You don't know what you're missing. This is a great city. We are home to the NBA world champion Milwaukee Bucks, the defending world champion Milwaukee Bucks," Mayor Johnson said in a video to the hosts.

"Steven A., Molly, Kendrick, you had some harsh words about my city last year and you were wrong about Milwaukee. You saw the large crowds in front of Fiserv Forum during the NBA Finals. Milwaukee is an enthusiastic sports town. We also are a city with a wonderful quality of life, a beautiful lakefront, great restaurants and museums. We are a city that loves to celebrate. We'll celebrate almost anything in Milwaukee, so bring First Take to Milwaukee and we'll celebrate that too. Bucks in six. Go Milwaukee Bucks."

In response to Mayor Johnson's video, First Take showcased the Milwaukee-themed gift baskets Mayor Johnson sent them . Qerim presented the items, which included Fear the Deer wine, Milwaukee popcorn, a lot of cheese, dark chocolate with sea salt, sausage, bratwurst, Bucks t-shirts, and a handwritten letter.

Overall, the hosts had fun with the segment, while not quite admitting that they were actually hating on our fair city.

"In all seriousness, we didn't talk about the city of Milwaukee in that way," Smith said. "It was cold. I don't like the cold and I don't like the fact that your room service closed at 7 p.m. I'm fully aware that you have nice restaurants. I know plenty of people that have friends. One of my best friends in the world is a guy by the name of Gary D. Howard, who was the former Executive Sports Editor for the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for more than a decade. So the point is, I got a lot of friends in Milwaukee....It's a great city, great fan base, great restaurants, okay, great people, and you have a great superstar. Giannis Antetokounmpo personifies everything we want our superstars to be on and off the court. It's just too damn cold most of the year and I'm not apologizing for that Mr. Mayor."

Perkins also chimed in, saying Mayor Johnson won him over.

"The way they won me over is by sending food," Perkins said. "I will say this. I'm a bit intimidated by Mayor Johnson's speech. When someone calls me Kendrick, I start to back the hell up. The only person who calls me that is my wife when she mad at me. So, when I hear the word 'Kendrick' and not Perk or Big Perk or Big Fella or Uncle Perk, I start to get worried. You know what? You got this one, Mayor Johnson. You got it, my brother. If you say Milwaukee is a beautiful place, just take me fishing. I'm cool with you."

But Smith had one more complaint: The hot dogs.

"I remember when we were at the arena, I wasn't satisfied with their hot dogs," Smith said."I want some all-beef hot dogs and they didn't have sauerkraut. Mayor Johnson, you didn't have sauerkraut."

You can watch the full ESPN First Take clip on YouTube by clicking HERE .

Comments / 2

FanSided

Shaq named his price, now the Lakers have to pay up

When it comes to potentially coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Shaquille O’Neal named his price. After finishing the 2021-22 season 11th-place in the Western Conference, the Los Angeles Lakers opted to fire head coach Frank Vogel. With the Lakers in need of a new coach, what if they were to call a certain team legend and Hall of Famer?
LOS ANGELES, CA
FanSided

How the Chicago Bulls can end Milwaukee’s season

A tumultuous post-break stretch that saw the Chicago Bulls spiraling down the Eastern Conference standings, only to be unlucky enough to draw the defending champs in the first round, had most of the NBA media convinced the Bulls would only see four games in this year’s playoffs. An entire...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Milwaukee's Khris Middleton (knee) diagnosed with sprained MCL

According to head coach Mike Budenholzer, Milwaukee Bucks guard Khris Middleton (knee) has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL. Middleton's recovery timeline will likely be determined after the Bucks' guard undergoes an MRI today. If Middleton were to miss more time, expect Grayson Allen and Pat Connaughton to see more minutes down the stretch until Middleton is ready to return.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FanSided

Yes, Aaron Rodgers is one of the Milwaukee Bucks owners

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn’t just attend Milwaukee games as a fan. He’s a minority owner of the Bucks. If you caught Packers stars Aaron Rodgers and Randal Cobb at Game 2 of the Milwaukee Bucks playoff series against the Bulls, you may or may not know the extent of Rodgers’ connection to the team.
MILWAUKEE, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#First Take#Open Invitation#Espn#Nba#The Nba Finals#Stephenasmith#Bucks#Fiserv Forum
E! News

Aaron Rodgers Has a Slam Dunk Night Sitting Courtside With Randall Cobb and Mallory Edens

Watch: Did Aaron Rodgers Hint at Shailene Woodley SPLIT on Instagram?. Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers doesn't need a uniform to be completely in the zone. On April 20, the NFL star took in some NBA action as the Milwaukee Bucks took on the Chicago Bulls in the first-round of the NBA playoffs. The 38-year-old athlete looked laser-focused as he sat courtside alongside his teammate Randall Cobb and model Mallory Evans, the daughter of Bucks co-owner Wes Edens.
MILWAUKEE, WI
ClutchPoints

Milwaukee Bucks: 3 bold predictions for Game 3 vs. Bulls in first round of 2022 NBA Playoffs

The Milwaukee Bucks lost more than just Game 2 against the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday night. They also lost former All-Star forward Khris Middleton to a sprained MCL. Middleton has officially been ruled out for Games 3 and 4 in Chicago. The injury is likely to keep him out beyond that as well., as ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski believes he will be out the rest of the series. That certainly complicates things for a Bucks squad looking to repeat as NBA Champions. Last year, the team was mostly healthy all the way through the playoffs. But that’s in part why it is so difficult to go back-to-back. You can never predict health.
MILWAUKEE, WI
FOX Sports

DeRozan scores 41, Bulls tie series with Bucks at 1-1

DeMar DeRozan scored a career playoff-high 41 points and the Chicago Bulls outlasted the Milwaukee Bucks 114-110 on Wednesday night in Game 2 to tie their Eastern Conference first-round series. Nikola Vucevic added 24 points and 13 rebounds, while Zach LaVine had 20 points as the Bulls beat the Bucks...
CHICAGO, IL
