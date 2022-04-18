Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Miami Dade County, Metropolitan Miami Dade by NWS

Effective: 2022-03-23 12:12:00 EDT Expires: 2022-03-24 03:12:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Dade The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Tennessee Lookout Creek near New England affecting Dade and Hamilton Counties. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE TONIGHT * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Lookout Creek near New England. * WHEN...Until late tonight. * IMPACTS...At 12 feet, Flood Stage is reached and minor flooding begins. Flooding begins along Sells Lane in Trenton...Mason Road near Rising Fawn...and Creek Road near New England. In addition minor flooding of pasture and grazing land begins along the flood plain. Minor flooding of the creek can also be expected much further downstream as it crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftonia area. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 12:00 PM EDT Wednesday the stage was 12.2 feet and nearly steady. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.4 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this evening. - Flood stage is 12 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

DADE COUNTY, GA ・ 29 DAYS AGO