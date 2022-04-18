Special Weather Statement issued for Far South Miami-Dade County, Inland Miami-Dade County by NWS

Effective: 2022-04-22 10:05:00 CDT Expires: 2022-04-22 12:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Target Area: Boone; Dallas; Greene; Polk; Story FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CDT TODAY FOR SOUTHERN BOONE, NORTHERN DALLAS, NORTHERN POLK, SOUTHWESTERN STORY AND SOUTHEASTERN GREENE COUNTIES At 1005 AM CDT, Emergency management reported thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 1 and 3 inches of rain have fallen. Flash flooding has resulted in washed out gravel roads in southern and southeast Story County. Additional flooding has been reported in northeast Polk County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Emergency management reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Ankeny, Johnston, Perry, Bondurant, Polk City, Huxley, Madrid, Slater, Granger, Woodward, Big Creek Lake, Saylorville Lake, Maxwell, Cambridge, Elkhart, Alleman, Minburn, Sheldahl, Kelley and Rippey. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED
