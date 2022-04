The Kern County Sheriff's Office said a man was killed Monday morning in an assault in Lamont.

KCSO said deputies received reports of an assault at about 10:30 a.m. in the 13600 block of DiGiorgio Road. Deputies found a man with head trauma and the man was declared dead at the scene, said KCSO.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call KCSO at 661-861-3110 or the Secret Witness Line at 661-322-4040.