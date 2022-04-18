ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Exhibit on Hindu culture on display at Capitol

By Site staff
 3 days ago
MADISON, Wis. — A new exhibit aiming to educate Wisconsinites about Hindu culture and civilization is now on display inside the state’s Capitol.

The free exhibit is designed to help people understand one of the oldest continuous civilizations. It highlights time-proven principles and techniques for realizing the true nature of oneself.

As part of the exhibit, posters about topics ranging from arts and science to divinity and spiritual traditions are on display on the second floor Rotunda.

