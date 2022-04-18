ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Sign up now: Kansas City triathlon calling all athletes

By Andrew Lynch
FOX4 News Kansas City
FOX4 News Kansas City
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YeVYo_0fCs1Iuq00

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Offering Olympic, sprint, relay and duathlon events, the Kansas City Triathlon is fast approaching on May 22 at Longview Lake Swim Beach.

Sign ups are open now for both individual and relay team events , including individual Olympic Triathlon, Elite Olympic Triathlon, Sprint Triathlon, Olympic Duathlon, Sprint Duathlon.

Olympic Triathlon – 1500m Swim, 40K Bike, 10K Run
Sprint Triathlon – 500m Swim, 20K Bike, 5K Run
Olympic Triathlon Relay (teams of 2 or 3) – 1500m Swim, 40K Bike, 10K Run
Olympic Duathlon – 5K Run, 40K Bike, 10K Run
Sprint Duathlon – 2.5K Run, 20K Bike, 5K Run

All finishers will receive a commemorative medal, drinkware and custom apparel. Free food, beer and massages will be available after the race.

Click here for packet pickup times.

Click here for answers to frequently answered questions about the event.

Click here if you’re interested in volunteering.

Schedule

5:00 a.m.
Gates open to participants and spectators
Body Marking and Chip pickup opens
Transition Area opens

6:30 – 7:30 a.m.
Swim warm-up area open

7 a.m.
Pre-race meeting for all participants
Transition Area closes

7:30 a.m.
Race Starts
Roads close for all vehicle traffic

Courses

Swim Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09CJ2v_0fCs1Iuq00

Bike Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qOExg_0fCs1Iuq00

Run Course

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PHtLV_0fCs1Iuq00
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
Kansas City, MO
Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Kansas City Triathlon#Elite Olympic Triathlon#K Bike#K Run Sprint#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX4 News Kansas City

FOX4 News Kansas City

16K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Kansas City local and breaking news, weather and sports

 https://www.fox4kc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy