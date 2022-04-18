ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wisconsin State

Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star LB Payton Pierce

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=06RLoI_0fCs0dDm00

After a visit on campus this weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers have offered 2024 four-star linebacker Payton Pierce per an announcement on his Twitter on Saturday.

The four-star recruit plays for Lovejoy High School in Lovejoy, Texas, and is the No. 8-ranked LB in the country and No. 14-ranked player in Texas per 247Sports. Pierce holds numerous power-five offers including from Minnesota, Mississippi State, Texas, Arkansas and Baylor.

The No. 8-ranked linebacker in the country would be a huge pick-up for the Badgers, who were statistically one of the best defenses in the nation last season.

Comments / 0

Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Florida rising in this 4-star wide receiver's recruitment

Florida, head coach Billy Napier and wide receivers coach Keary Colbert are trying to add some playmakers at wideout in the 2023 recruiting cycle after former head coach Dan Mullen struggled to recruit some to his roster. One name that the Gators would love to add is four-star wide receiver Hykeem Williams. He hails from Fort Lauderdale, Florida, and is ranked as the 39th best player overall and as the sixth-best receiver, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated recruiting rankings after 4-star Oregon WR Kyler Kasper’s reclassification to 2022

The Oregon Ducks got a big recruiting win on Sunday morning when 4-star wide receiver Kyler Kasper announced his commitment to the Oregon Ducks, choosing to come to Eugene instead of going across the country to the Tennessee Volunteers or Iowa Hawkeyes. After the initial commitment news came out, an even bigger shoe dropped, with the word being reported that Kasper was reclassifying to the class of 2022 and choosing to join the Ducks this summer. This news doesn’t change the magnitude of the win for Oregon, but alters which recruiting class we are celebrating. No longer do fans have to temper...
OREGON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Local
Wisconsin Football
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Arkansas State
The Spun

UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Wisconsin Badgers#Lovejoy High School#Baylor
thecomeback.com

Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Dan Campbell Is Reportedly Not A Fan Of Top Prospect

The Detroit Lions have plenty of options for pick No. 2 in this year’s NFL Draft. As they narrow down their targets before April 28, head coach Dan Campbell is reportedly low on a top candidate. According to The MMQB’s Albert Breer, Campbell “isn’t a fan” of Oregon’s Kayvon...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tar Heels lose key piece to defensive line for 2022 season

Mack Brown and the UNC football program are preparing for a bounce back season in 2022 but will have to do so without one of their top players on defense. On Tuesday, defensive lineman Tomari Fox lost his appeal with the NCAA and is suspended for the entire 2022 season. Fox will be allowed to practice and be with the team but cannot play in any games. Fox used a pre-workout supplement that was not approved by the NCAA, earning a suspension. The hope was that Fox could win his appeal and play for the Tar Heels but Tuesday’s ruling wasn’t in...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

This big-time 4-star QB plans to visit Florida on Wednesday

It’s almost the end of April, and Florida is still looking for a quarterback in its 2023 recruiting class. One of its top targets left on the Gators’ board is four-star quarterback Eli Holstein. 247Sports reported that he will visit the Swamp on Wednesday. The Zachary, Louisiana, native is ranked as the 54th best player overall and as the eighth-best quarterback prospect, according to the 247Sports composite rankings.
ZACHARY, LA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every SEC team's 2022 college football schedule

The SEC will play its first football game of the 2022 college football season on August 27, when Vanderbilt travels for a road game at Hawaii. The actions truly begins on September 3, Labor Day weekend, with an opening weekend slate that includes games like Georgia vs. Oregon, Arkansas vs. Cincinnati, LSU vs. FSU, and Florida vs. Utah.
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
DURHAM, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

ESPN FPI projects outcome of 2022 Oregon Ducks football season

Depending on whom you ask, expectations for the Oregon Ducks’ 2022 football season vary quite a bit. If you were to ask a fan who has been dialed into the spring football season and watching as new head coach Dan Lanning racks up highly rated recruits, the feeling is that the Ducks should get back to the top of the mountain out west and contend for a Pac-12 championship this coming season. However, national pundits may be a bit cooler on the Ducks, waiting first to see how Lanning — a first-year head coach — acquits himself and is able to handle...
EUGENE, OR
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

98K+
Followers
145K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy