Wisconsin offers 2024 four-star LB Payton Pierce

After a visit on campus this weekend, the Wisconsin Badgers have offered 2024 four-star linebacker Payton Pierce per an announcement on his Twitter on Saturday.

The four-star recruit plays for Lovejoy High School in Lovejoy, Texas, and is the No. 8-ranked LB in the country and No. 14-ranked player in Texas per 247Sports. Pierce holds numerous power-five offers including from Minnesota, Mississippi State, Texas, Arkansas and Baylor.

The No. 8-ranked linebacker in the country would be a huge pick-up for the Badgers, who were statistically one of the best defenses in the nation last season.