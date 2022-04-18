ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Police chase man in stolen pickup before it crashes

By CBSDFW Staff
 1 day ago

Police chase man in stolen pickup before it crashes 00:24

HALTOM CITY (CBSDFW.COM) - A brief police chase with a car theft suspect ended up with the man injured after he crashed in the area of 820 eastbound and Rufe Snow in North Richland Hills.

It happened on the afternoon of April 18.

South Division officers responded to the area of E. Berry St and S. Riverside after someone reported their pickup was stolen. The quickly tracked down the stolen truck, but the suspect fled from officers and eventually wrecked.

Medical personnel arrive on scene and attended to the suspect.

Police haven't released his name or current condition.

Eastbound toll and main lanes were closed between Beach and Denton Hwy as a result of the crash.

