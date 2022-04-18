Glen Carbon readies acreage for Discovery Enterprise Zone

Last month, Glen Carbon approved 83.5 acres to be added to the Madison County Enterprise Zone, a chunk of land north of Route 162 and midway between Interstate 255 and Route 157 and contiguous to the village's current western border.

Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said Monday that it was a case of having the land ready and waiting for any prospective developers to know the tracts are already part of the enterprise zone.

He said a developer's attorney sent the village a prospectus about using the land but that was several months ago and Bowden said there has been no follow-up since.

However, since Troy, Highland and Collinsville all wanted to add territory to the zone, Bowden and Mayor Bob Marcus thought it was an ideal time for Glen Carbon to jump on the same bandwagon. The county held a public hearing on the matter in February and every other member of the zone had to pass ordinances and adopt intergovernmental agreements to indicate approval.

A contiguous area of portions of unincorporated Madison County and the municipalities of Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Highland, St. Jacob, Maryville and Troy were designated as an Illinois Enterprise Zone area on Jan. 1, 2016.

Enterprise zones offer incentives to developers, primarily in the form of property and sales tax incentives, investment tax credit, machinery and equipment sales tax exemptions, and a utility tax exemption.