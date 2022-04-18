ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glen Carbon readies acreage for Discovery Enterprise Zone

By Charles Bolinger
 3 days ago
Last month, Glen Carbon approved 83.5 acres to be added to the Madison County Enterprise Zone, a chunk of land north of Route 162 and midway between Interstate 255 and Route 157 and contiguous to the village's current western border.

Village Administrator Jamie Bowden said Monday that it was a case of having the land ready and waiting for any prospective developers to know the tracts are already part of the enterprise zone.

He said a developer's attorney sent the village a prospectus about using the land but that was several months ago and Bowden said there has been no follow-up since.

However, since Troy, Highland and Collinsville all wanted to add territory to the zone, Bowden and Mayor Bob Marcus thought it was an ideal time for Glen Carbon to jump on the same bandwagon. The county held a public hearing on the matter in February and every other member of the zone had to pass ordinances and adopt intergovernmental agreements to indicate approval.

A contiguous area of portions of unincorporated Madison County and the municipalities of Collinsville, Glen Carbon, Highland, St. Jacob, Maryville and Troy were designated as an Illinois Enterprise Zone area on Jan. 1, 2016.

Enterprise zones offer incentives to developers, primarily in the form of property and sales tax incentives, investment tax credit, machinery and equipment sales tax exemptions, and a utility tax exemption.

Glen Carbon panel favors Meridian Plaza after some neighbors' objections

Citing housing and lifestyle trends locally and nationwide, Scott Plocher and Chris Byron brought a revised Meridian Plaza plan to a public hearing during Glen Carbon's Planning and Zoning Commission Tuesday. The commissioners voted unanimously to approve the project, including the requested rezoning and variances, despite neighbors' objections. Plocher, owner of Plocher Construction, requested a special use planned development procedure (PDP) for his latest development. Byron is the attorney associated with the project and served as the main spokesman during the meeting. The plan calls for almost 44 acres in the southeastern corner of Route 157 and Meridian Road to undergo a metamorphosis from farmland to mixed-use -- retail, commercial and residential property. The project is bounded on the north by 157, on the west by Meridian Road, on the south by the Timberwolfe Subdivision and on the east by the Ginger Creek Subdivision and the Parkway Professional Center. Some of the traffic changes mandated by the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) would include a northbound right-turn lane added to Meridian Road at 157 while a dedicated right-turn lane would also go in on eastbound 157.
