San Marcos, TX

21-year-old killed in fatal car accident in San Marcos

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN MARCOS — On Friday, at approximately 11:54 p.m. local emergency crews responded to a fatal single-vehicle collision. The driver was identified as 21-year-old Bryson Waggle. San Marcos Police, San Marcos Fire, and...

Knowyouareloved
3d ago

So sad 😞 another young life gone. My thoughts and prayers are with the family of this young man. May God surround you with his presence. May you find peace and comfort during this terrible loss. I am truly sorry for your loss. I pray for your family 🙏😪

